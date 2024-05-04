Steve Evans optimistic about Rotherham future thanks to ‘quality’ squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Evans optimistic about Rotherham future thanks to ‘quality’ squad

By Press Association
Steve Evans is excited about Rotherham’s future (Nigel French/PA)
Steve Evans is excited about Rotherham’s future (Nigel French/PA)

Rotherham manager Steve Evans is hopeful about the future despite his side bowing out of the Sky Bet Championship after a shock 5-2 win against Cardiff.

The Millers were the more clinical team as they secured only their fifth victory of a dismal campaign which saw them finish 24 points from safety.

Braces came from Jordan Hugill and Tom Eaves, with the club’s other forward Sam Nombe also on target, while Cardiff got on the scoresheet thanks to Nat Phillips and Ollie Tanner.

Evans said: “Different managers and coaches have different styles. I think the players were quite surprised that we went for three out-and-out strikers but we thought we would cause them problems.

“Cardiff are always going to cause you problems but in the second half we had a sustained period of pressure and Cardiff are fortunate it was only five.

“You can see what the Rotherham public want. A team full of industry and endeavour with some quality in that. There is quality within the squad. We have just given a brilliant send-off to the supporters who have had a long suffering season.

“The frontmen looked really threatening. The boys have been terrific since we came in.

“The future at this club is never in doubt. The DNA of the supporters is never going to change but the DNA of the team had changed.

“I think we have set some things in motion that will carry us forward into the new season. The harder you work, the luckier you get.

“The boys have worked incredibly hard for the three games we have been here.”

The focus at Cardiff now turns to manager Erol Bulut’s future, with talks ongoing over a new deal. The visiting support sang that they wanted him to stay and build on their 12th-placed finish.

Bulut said: “I spoke already many times. We have had positive talks with our chairman.

“I also have to make a decision for myself and the future. I think it is best for everyone that we make quicker decisions because we are losing time in many things.

“The priority is my family. I haven’t seen them for a long time so they miss me. Next week I will be with them and enjoy time with them.

“Finishing 12th out of 24 teams is a really good season for us. It is a massive step forward for the club and I hope we can continue to build. My guys did a good job this season. In general the season was successful.

“Sometimes it is not easy in the last game.

“Rotherham are relegated and I think a little bit like the referee wanted to give them a present. So he helped them a little bit.

“It was a great atmosphere from the fans. The referee gave two wrong decisions, in my opinion. It’s not a penalty.”