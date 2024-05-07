Scott Lindsey warns Crawley ‘not to celebrate’ after thrashing MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey warns Crawley ‘not to celebrate’ after thrashing MK Dons

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey (PA)
Scott Lindsey (PA)

Scott Lindsey was in no mood for celebration despite his Crawley side taking a firm grip of their Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final by beating MK Dons 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Red Devils go into the return leg at Stadium MK on Saturday with a sizeable advantage after first-half goals from Liam Kelly and Jay Williams put them in charge before a sell out crowd of 5,564.

Substitute Ronan Darcy struck with a deflected shot after 65 minutes to leave boss Lindsey pleased but warning that the job was far from done.

The former Swindon manager said: “We’ve given ourselves a good chance but it will be tough on Saturday and it’s only half-time.

“We need to be professional and humble – it’s not done yet.

“I am not celebrating and I have told the players not to celebrate.

“We knew it would be a tactical game. We are in a good position but we still have lots to do.”

This was only the fifth clean sheet Crawley have kept at home since the start of the season and Lindsey added: “We defended well all night and we got it right tonight.”

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson admitted that the result had left his men with “a mountain to climb” in Saturday’s return leg.

The Dons will have it all to do having never gained promotion via the play-offs in five previous attempts.

Williamson said: “We never looked anything like us.

“We could have scored early on but then Crawley scored. Now we have to dust ourselves down and keep our heads.

“I thought in the first half we didn’t pick up on second balls but improved afterwards.

“I’ll never criticise us for missing chances as we are getting in those positions.

“We wanted to score a goal and now we must make sure the mindset is right on Saturday.

“All goals are avoidable and now we have got a mountain to climb.”