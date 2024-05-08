Worcestershire to honour Josh Baker by incorporating squad number into team kit

Worcestershire players will wear Josh Baker’s number on their shirts for the rest of the county season following the spinner’s shock death last week.

Baker, the 20-year-old left-armer, was found dead in Redditch just a day after taking three wickets for the Pears’ second XI.

West Mercia Police are not investigating Baker’s death, with no suspicious circumstances suspected, and the club have now moved to honour the former England Under-19 international by incorporating his playing number, 33, into his team-mates’ kit for the remainder of the summer in a “symbol of courage and inspiration”.

💚 In loving memory of Josh Baker, #33 will be a symbol of courage and inspiration on our shirts for the rest of the season. Each game will carry forward his legacy, touching hearts and exemplifying the spirit of cricket and Worcestershire County Cricket Club both on and off the… pic.twitter.com/4I7PIm7zPx — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) May 8, 2024

Worcestershire chief executive Ashley Giles said: “It is clear from the outpouring of love we’ve seen, following last week’s awful news, that Josh touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Wearing Josh’s number on their shirts is a way for the team, and all involved with Worcestershire cricket, to pay tribute to his memory and keep his spirit alive on the field.

“Josh’s Mum and Dad, Lisa and Paul, have asked us to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of love and support that they have received since Josh’s passing.

“As we all continue to navigate through this very difficult time, we encourage our members, supporters, and the cricketing community to join us in honouring Josh’s memory and celebrate the life of a remarkable young man who will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”