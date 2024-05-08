It will be unbelievable – Des Buckingham cannot wait to lead Oxford at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It will be unbelievable – Des Buckingham cannot wait to lead Oxford at Wembley

By Press Association
Oxford manager Des Buckingham will take his hometown club to Wembley (John Walton/PA)
Oxford manager Des Buckingham will take his hometown club to Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Globetrotting Des Buckingham cannot wait to lead hometown club Oxford out at Wembley.

The 39-year-old boss played for the club as a youngster and cut his teeth in coaching in their youth section before heading off to New Zealand, Australia and India to launch his managerial career.

Buckingham returned in November after Liam Manning left for Sky Bet Championship club Bristol City – and now Oxford are one game away from the second tier themselves.

They arrived in Peterborough with a single-goal advantage from last Saturday’s first leg, only to fall behind to Josh Knight’s 39th-minute opener.

But they soon regained the edge as Cameron Brannagan struck his 10th spot-kick of the season in first-half stoppage time to leave Posh suffering semi-final heartbreak for the second successive season.

Buckingham said: “It will be without doubt the proudest moment of my life to lead my hometown club out at Wembley in my first season here.

“We’ve had some tough moments along the way, but people have stuck together so strongly and this is fantastic for everyone associated with the football club.

“I can’t wait now to try to go one step further and reach the Championship. What a wonderful experience it will be.

“We know we will sell out or allocation, no doubt. If we can replicate the atmosphere we had with 12,000 people at the Kassam with 35-40,000 at Wembley, it will be unbelievable.

“We knew coming here would be tough as Peterborough are an excellent team with some wonderful players.

“They were the highest goalscorers in the league for a reason. We knew we would have to weather a storm, but we didn’t plan on having to weather it for quite as long as we did!

“But the players showed a really good desire to defend what we had.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted: “I know it’s raw right now, but this is as disappointed as I’ve ever felt as it’s such a big opportunity wasted.

“But I’m also proud of my team. We absolutely battered them, but we didn’t get the bit of luck you always need in the play-offs.

“We played like we have all season. We dominated the ball and got the goal we needed, but conceding so quickly after it is what has cost us the tie.

“All we can do is congratulate our opponents on getting to Wembley – very luckily – but they are there.

“The football we’ve played this season is certainly the best I’ve seen in my time here. I’ve loved watching it and working with the lads.

“We were one game away from Wembley and felt we could win there, but we all know football is a cruel game and all we can do now is go again.”