Home Sport

On This Day in 2007: West Ham ‘draw a line’ under Tevez-Mascherano affair

By Press Association
Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano were brought in by West Ham boss Alan Pardew (Sean Dempsey/PA)
West Ham announced they would not appeal against the record £5.5million fine imposed by the Premier League’s independent commission over the signings of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano on this day in 2007.

The top-flight side were hit with the massive penalty following a two-day hearing at the end of April 2007, eight months after they stunned the football world with the recruitment of the Argentinian duo.

The commission concluded that Tevez and Mascherano were part-owned by Media Sports Investment, the company formerly run by Iranian-born businessman Kia Joorabchian, breaking third-party ownership rules.

Carlos Tevez playing for West Ham
Then Hammers chairman Eggert Magnusson, who was not involved in the signings the previous summer, said in a statement: “I think it is now time to draw a line under this matter.

“The fine imposed on us was very significant but we accept that mistakes were made and it is now time to move on. We know that our fate, like every other club, will be decided where it should be, on the pitch.”

Controversially, the Hammers avoided a points deduction and subsequently climbed out of the relegation places, thanks in no small part to the goals of Tevez.

The signings of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano caused a stir
The striker netted seven times in the last 10 games, including the winner against Manchester United in the Hammers’ final game of the season that secured their safety.

West Ham’s rivals were furious and Sheffield United, who were relegated, took legal action, with the clubs eventually settling out of court in 2009.

Both players only played briefly for West Ham, with Tevez moving to Manchester United at the end of the season, while Mascherano had already departed for Liverpool in January 2007.