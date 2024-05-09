Callum McGregor urges Celtic to keep emotions in check for crunch Old Firm clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum McGregor urges Celtic to keep emotions in check for crunch Old Firm clash

By Press Association
Callum McGregor will lead out Celtic against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum McGregor will lead out Celtic against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor will urge his team-mates to get on the front foot and produce a level of intensity that makes Saturday a difficult afternoon for Rangers.

The cinch Premiership champions go into Saturday’s derby three points and five goals better off then their city rivals but McGregor cautioned against going into the game with the mindset to avoid defeat.

“I don’t think that’s the type of team that we are,” he told Celtic TV. “We are much, much better when we are on the front foot and aggressive, try and control the ball. I think that’s when we are at our best.

“We will be training very hard this week to make sure we influence the game in a positive way and, with us being at home that’s expected, and we go on the front foot and try to make it a really positive day.

“We have just got to stay calm and focus on doing our jobs. Sometimes you can get over-emotional. You understand what the game means in the context of the season but if we focus on performance and working as hard as we possibly can for each other and the supporters, then straight away the energy level goes up.

“I think when we take the game to a level and intensity that teams struggle to live with, that’s when we play our best football.

“That’s the message for us – focus on ourselves, work as hard as we possibly can for each other and let’s go and take the game to them and see what they have got.

Rangers v Celtic
McGregor and Todd Cantwell clashed at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I have touched on it a lot, that the supporters are vitally important for us. When the place is rocking and the football is good it’s very, very difficult to beat that atmosphere. It’s top, top level.

“It’s about the players getting the crowd going, starting the game quick and bringing the support into the game. If we do that and marry the two together we will hopefully make it a difficult day for them.”

The 30-year-old was involved in a tussle with Todd Cantwell after Celtic’s 3-3 draw at Ibrox last month, which was sparked when the Rangers midfielder pushed him after full-time.

McGregor has a long and successful history in this fixture and he will relish the physical challenge.

“I love them,” the Scotland midfielder said. “If you don’t enjoy them, then you are going to struggle to play at a big club like this.

“So over the years it’s fair to say you build up more experience and, when you are in the middle of it, you have to enjoy the fight and the battle of it. And generally when you do that you have positive experiences.”

McGregor reported feeling good after his recent absence with an Achilles problem – he lasted 89 minutes of last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Hearts after building up his game time.

“No reaction from the weekend, so that’s good,” he said. “I am starting to get stronger every day which is what you want. So (I am) in a good place.”