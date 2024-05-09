Jorginho out to win silverware with Arsenal after extending contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jorginho out to win silverware with Arsenal after extending contract

By Press Association
Jorginho (centre) signs his new Arsenal contract alongside manager Mikel Arteta (left) and technical director Edu (Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC)
Jorginho has his eyes firmly set on winning silverware at Arsenal after signing a new deal with the club.

The 32-year-old Italy midfielder joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea in January 2023 and has become a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title-chasing squad.

Jorginho has made 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season and scored his only goal in a Champions League win over Lens.

Arteta has hailed the experience and know-how of a man who has won the Champions League, Europa League and European Championships – and now Jorginho wants a taste of trophies at Arsenal.

Jorginho during the Premier League win at Nottingham Forest
Asked for his hopes on the future after agreeing a new, short-term deal he replied: “Win as much as I can, enjoy the moment because that’s really important for me.

“Because if you are somewhere where you are not enjoying it, or you are not happy, then it’s difficult. So moving forward is trying to be here, happy and achieving as much as we can.

“I’m really, really happy to stay, because it’s a privilege to be a part of this family. My family is happy, we are really well settled and I feel that I have more to do.”

The PA news agency understands Arsenal moved to open talks with Jorginho earlier this year after the threshold of games played to trigger an automatic extension to his deal could no longer be met.

“We’re delighted that Jorgi has signed a new contract with us,” said Arteta.

“Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch.

“We’re very pleased that Jorgi and his family have committed with us and we’re all excited to continue this journey together.”