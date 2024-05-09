Ollie Chessum injury blow for Leicester and England

Ollie Chessum is set to miss England’s summer tour after being ruled out of the rest of the season through injury.

Leicester have announced that Chessum will sit out the final two rounds of the Gallagher Premiership regular season after undergoing surgery to repair an unspecified ongoing issue.

The Tigers believe he should be ready for the start of next season in September but in the meantime will conclude their quest to qualify for next season’s Investec Champions Cup without an influential player.

🐯🤕 Our boy is on the mend but won't play any further part this season… Leicester Tigers lock Ollie Chessum will miss the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign after having successful surgery to repair an ongoing injury. ℹ️ https://t.co/RClnWoIY8a pic.twitter.com/ABJ4h9uQIq — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) May 9, 2024

The repercussions are also being felt by England, whose head coach Steve Borthwick must plan to take on Japan and New Zealand without a versatile back-five forward capable of filling in at lock or blindside flanker.

Chessum started every match of this year’s Six Nations and has become a key component of Borthwick’s pack during his 23 caps, most of which have been won in the second row where England are currently short on proven options.

The 23-year-old’s last appearance was in a 21-19 defeat by Bristol and while he was able to complete the match, it was decided that he needed an operation.