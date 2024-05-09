We’ve moved on from Forest’s failed appeal against points deduction – Nuno

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We’ve moved on from Forest’s failed appeal against points deduction – Nuno

By Press Association
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are hoping to secure Premier League safety this weekend (Mike Egertyon/PA).
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo insisted he had “already moved on” after the club’s failed appeal against their points deduction.

Forest were docked four points in March for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and an appeal board upheld an independent commission’s decision on Tuesday.

Nuno’s side sit three points above the Premier League relegation zone with two games remaining and will bid to secure their safety at the City Ground on Saturday against Chelsea.

When asked for his reaction, Nuno said: “Disappointed. We were all disappointed.

“We had the hope and the belief, because we conquered those points on the pitch, that they can give us back.

“But the decision is over, so there’s no point in continuing to speak on this issue.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and our job. We have already moved on.”

Forest’s appeal against the points deduction has been hanging over them during their fight to extend their stay in the top flight to a third season.

They took a big step towards survival by beating already-relegated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last week and they will stay up with victory on Saturday if Luton fail to win at West Ham.

Nuno said he had held talks with his players after the appeal board’s announcement.

“Yes, to speak to the players is normal,” he said. “It’s simple. This is the reality, this is what we have, this is what we have to face and let’s focus on ourselves because it’s in our hands.”

Nuno said the Saturday evening kick-off against Chelsea would give his players the chance to finish the season on a high and repay their fans for their support.

The Portuguese said: “It’s our last game at home at the City Ground. It’s important for our main goal and for our fans too that we finish in a nice way.”

It has been a turbulent season for Forest, who were charged with improper conduct by the Football Association earlier this month after the club criticised VAR Stuart Attwell on social media after their defeat to Everton on April 21.

Forest were denied three penalties during the match, while Nuno and defender Neco Williams were also charged by the FA over their comments about the officiating.

“It’s been hard,” Nuno added. “But since day one we have embraced the challenge.

“There were a lot of things we were not expecting, but we’ve dealt with them in the right way, always with the same attitude, that working together we can overcome all the obstacles that came our way – and we had a lot.”