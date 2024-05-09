FIFA threatened with legal action over scheduling of next Club World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FIFA threatened with legal action over scheduling of next Club World Cup

By Press Association
FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino have been threatened with legal action if the Club World Cup is not rescheduled (Zac Goodwin/PA)
FIFA has been threatened with legal action by world leagues and player unions if it does not reschedule the 2025 Club World Cup.

A letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, seen by the PA news agency, says the sport’s schedule is now “beyond saturation”.

It says calendar changes such as the addition of the new 32-team Club World Cup – currently scheduled to take place in June and July 2025 – have created “economic harm” to domestic leagues and have pushed players “beyond their limits”.

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane is among a number of players who have spoken out about football’s heavy workload (Mike Egerton/PA)

It calls on FIFA Council to reschedule the Club World Cup and to reopen discussions on the international calendar for the period up to 2030.

“Should FIFA refuse to formally commit to resolving the issues, as set out above, at its upcoming council, we shall be compelled to advise our members on the options available to them, both individually and collectively, to proactively safeguard their interests,” the letter states.

“These options include legal action against FIFA, on which we have now commissioned external expert advice.”

The letter has been sent by the World Leagues Association and world players’ union FIFPRO, which respectively count the Premier League and the Professional Footballers’ Association among their members.

The Club World Cup is due to be played between June 15 and July 13.

The leagues and unions accused FIFA of “continually and consistently making unilateral decisions that benefit its own competitions and commercial interests, while negatively affecting national leagues and players”.

It added: “Over a significant period, FIFA has ignored repeated attempts by leagues and unions to engage on this issue.

“Leagues and players cannot simply be expected to ‘adapt’ to FIFA’s decisions, which are driven by FIFA’s business strategy. We have reached the point where this situation must immediately be addressed both from a procedural and substantive perspective.

“The World Leagues Association and FIFPRO, as social partners at a global level, stress that, had FIFA followed a transparent, objective, and non-discriminatory process in adopting its calendar decisions, the current situation and subsequent requests would not have arisen.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last month the impact of scheduling on player welfare was “getting to a tipping point” (Steven Paston/PA)

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last month: “It is getting to a tipping point. The feedback we have from players is that there is too much football being played and there is constant expansion.

“The Premier League hasn’t changed shape. What has changed over the last few decades is the march of international and regional football competitions.

“It stands to reason if you overload the calendar and the players, at some point, something has to give.”

FIFA has not yet issued any comment on the letter, but sources close to the governing body say the tournament dates allow sufficient time between the final and the season start dates for many domestic leagues. They also point out that players will be afforded a minimum three-day break between matches.

FIFA further argues the impact to the club fixture calendar from the Club World Cup and Intercontinental Cup is minimal in terms.

Crucially, the Club World Cup also has the firm backing of the European Club Association (ECA), which has formed a joint venture with FIFA over the sale of the competition’s commercial rights.