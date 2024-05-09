Todd Boehly hails Chelsea’s ‘beautiful’ football under boss Mauricio Pochettino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Todd Boehly hails Chelsea’s ‘beautiful’ football under boss Mauricio Pochettino

By Press Association
Todd Boehly praised the ‘beautiful’ football played under Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly praised the ‘beautiful’ football played under Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly boosted Mauricio Pochettino’s chances of being kept on as manager next season as he praised the “beautiful” football being played by the team.

Speaking at a Sportico event in Los Angeles, Boehly – whose Clearlake Capital consortium purchased the club from former owner Roman Abramovich in May 2022 – said the “commentary has changed” surrounding the team in recent weeks, following a tumultuous first two years of his leadership.

The Blues have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since they were hammered 5-0 by Premier League leaders Arsenal at the end of April, recovering to take seven points from their next three matches to give themselves a chance of European qualification.

Reports had suggested that returning the club to Europe is the minimum expectation if Pochettino is to see the second season of his two-year contract.

But after a creditable draw with Champions League-chasing Aston Villa and excellent home wins against London rivals Tottenham and West Ham – the second of which was a 5-0 procession – Boehly indicated his satisfaction that they are at last living up to the expectations set by a more than £1billion transfer spend.

“We’ve seen, over the last two and a half games at least – the second half of Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham – where we played just beautiful football,” he said. “It was so fluid. It was exactly the way we drew it up.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino had been under pressure as Chelsea boss earlier in the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The number of shots we had on goal in those two and a half games, you could really start to see what we were working on coming together. Our goal is obviously to win.

“And the commentary has changed over the last two and a half games. I’ve never seen anything change so quickly than prospective on how a team does.”

Chelsea play Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday looking to leapfrog Newcastle into sixth, the last spot that is guaranteed a place in Europe next season, before travelling to Brighton next week and finishing up at home to Bournemouth.