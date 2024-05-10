On this day in 2009 – Jenson Button victory at Spanish GP causes Brawn friction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2009 – Jenson Button victory at Spanish GP causes Brawn friction

By Press Association
Jenson Button’s victory in Barcelona in 2009 did not go down well with everybody at Brawn (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jenson Button continued a stellar start to the Formula One season with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on this day in 2009, but not everyone in his Brawn GP team was happy about the outcome.

Button’s win at the Circuit de Catalunya, where he finished just ahead of team-mate Rubens Barrichello, made it four victories in the first five races of a season that ended with him being crowned drivers’ champion.

But Barrichello made it clear he was dissatisfied with the manner of his colleague’s success in Spain, suggesting the Briton had been prioritised by the team and even going as far as threatening to quit unless he could compete on a level playing field.

Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello were Brawn team-mates (Honda F1 Racing handout/PA)

Button was overtaken by Barrichello on the first corner and spent 18 laps behind, only for team principal Ross Brawn to intervene and switch him to a two-stop strategy in the pit lane.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, was kept on a three-stop plan which covered the bases for the team but ultimately cost him the chance of personal glory.

While Button topped the podium, the frustration of his team-mate was the talk of the paddock afterwards.

“If I get a whiff of team orders I will hang up my helmet on the spot,” Barrichello said.

“I’m very experienced and if that happens I won’t follow any team orders any more. I’m making it clear now so everybody knows. It’s in my own best interests to learn what went wrong today because I have the ability to have won the race, but I didn’t.

“We were both on three stops, then they changed the strategy for him, which is good for him, and good for the team we were one and two, but I’d like to understand why we changed that. We’ll have a meeting, and then we’ll have some answers.”

Brawn insisted there was no hierarchy at play but it was not the end of the tension. At the German Grand Prix in July, Barrichello accused the team of costing him victory.

Barrichello went on to win two grands prix, but missed the chance of a season-ending challenge for the title after picking up a puncture in the penultimate race of the year.