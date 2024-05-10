Football rumours: Arsenal look to bring Wojciech Szczesny back to the club

What the papers say

The Evening Standard says Arsenal are looking to bring veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny back to the club as they prepare for the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his spot to David Raya this season. Szczesny was an Arsenal academy product and played more than 100 games for the club before moving to Juventus.

Manchester United are interested in Atletico Madrid’s left-back Reinildo, who has one year left on his contract at the Spanish club, according to the Sun. The club will face competition in Aston Villa for the 30-year-old.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri could be reunited with Julen Lopetegui at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

The Sun also reports West Ham’s potential new coach Julen Lopetegui has his eyes on Sevilla duo striker Youssef En-Nesyri and defender Marcos Acuna if he replaces David Moyes as club boss.

Social media round-up

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Mandela Keita now has a number of English suitors, with Leeds United among those joining Manchester United in the pursuit… https://t.co/tjdj3p9EVP — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) May 9, 2024

Man Utd are hoping the appointment of Jason Wilcox could give them the edge in the race for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyohttps://t.co/dnUheg2aWi pic.twitter.com/PpxQ42AyM6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 9, 2024

Players to watch

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Ivan Toney: Tottenham are in the box seat to sign the 28-year-old Brentford striker who has scored four goals in 15 games for the club this season, according to Football Insider. West Ham are also interested in Toney’s services.

Emi Martinez: Chelsea are said to be interested in Aston Villa’s Argentinian goalkeeper as the Blues focus on signing a goalkeeper over the summer, according to talkSPORT.