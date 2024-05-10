Man Utd return to Wembley – The route to Women’s FA Cup final

Manchester United are back in the Women’s FA Cup final as they take on Tottenham in the showpiece on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their second successive run to Wembley, after losing 1-0 to Chelsea when first-time finalists last season.

Manchester United 5 Newcastle 0 (fourth round, Jan 14)

Nikita Parris (third right) scored twice against Newcastle in round four (Nick Potts/PA)

Marc Skinner’s side advanced to the the last 16 with a comfortable victory over the third-tier Magpies at Leigh Sports Village, with Ella Toone and Nikita Parris putting them two goals up in the first half. Parris added her second 10 minutes after the break and further efforts followed from substitutes Rachel Williams and Melvine Malard.

Southampton 1 Manchester United 3 (fifth round, Feb 11)

Oh when the Reds go marching in 🔴#MUWomen || #WomensFACup — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 9, 2024

Next up it was Championship opposition for United as they visited a Saints side who threatened an upset when Lexi Lloyd-Smith, on at the interval, cancelled out Toone’s early opener in the 65th minute. Moments later Skinner brought on Williams and the forward once again made an impact, scoring headers in the 74th and 82nd minute as the visitors secured a quarter-final spot.

Brighton 0 Manchester United 4 (quarter-finals, Mar 9)

With Brighton going into the match six days after winning 7-3 at Bristol City in the Women’s Super League and United having been held 1-1 at West Ham the same day, it appeared a potentially tricky tie for Skinner’s team at the Broadfield Stadium. However, they subsequently found themselves three goals up by half-time courtesy of efforts from Millie Turner, Parris and Lucia Garcia, and Lisa Naalsund completed the rout just prior to the hour.

Manchester United 2 Chelsea 1 (semi-finals, Apr 14)

A rematch of the 2023 final saw United make history at Leigh Sports Village as they beat Chelsea for the first time since the team was launched in 2018. Garcia headed them in front in the first minute and Williams, making a rare start on this occasion, added a header of her own midway through the first half to double the advantage. Former United player Lauren James pulled a goal back just prior to the break and the visitors did most of the attacking thereafter but Skinner’s team held out, with Mary Earps making a superb save to thwart James.