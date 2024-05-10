Jack Butland says Rangers can go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Celtic and get crucial win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Butland says Rangers can go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Celtic and get crucial win

By Press Association
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland confident about Celtic Park clash (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland confident about Celtic Park clash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Butland insists Rangers can go “toe-to-toe” with Celtic in Saturday’s crucial Old Firm game at Parkhead.

With three cinch Premiership fixtures remaining, the Hoops are three points clear of their city rivals at the top of the table with a superior goal difference of five.

After winning 1-0 at Ibrox in the first derby meeting of the season, Brendan Rodgers’ side won 2-1 in the December fixture at Parkhead with a 3-3 draw in Govan last month still fresh in the mind.

However, the 31-year-old Gers keeper believes he has seen enough in the encounters to give him confidence going in to the game at Parkhead, where it will be home fans only.

He said: “I think even in the game in late December when we go down to 10 men, we still showed that we’ve got that fight and that energy to keep going.

“The fitness levels in the squad and the desire in the squad is to push and keep going.

“Despite losing that game and the 3-3 in the last one, there’s signs there that we can go all the way, we can go toe-to-toe and we can get a win, there’s no doubt about that.

“In those games, we’ve given ourselves an uphill battle to begin with. So it’s important we start well, we give ourselves a platform to play, to build and it gives us a great opportunity to get a good result.”

Videos on social media appeared to show Butland reacting to something a Rangers fan said to him when he left Ibrox after last week’s 4-1 win over Kilmarnock.

The England international, who has built a good rapport with the Light Blues support since signing from Crystal Palace last summer, was keen to play it down.

He said: “When you have a Rangers family as big as it is and you are there with your own kids yourself, sometimes people overstep the mark, especially in front of children and things aren’t acceptable but that’s been addressed, we move on from it and I’ve got no concerns about that moving forward.

“Wherever you go, wherever you have tensions, you have people that want and expect everything from people.

“They don’t know what’s going on half the time. But to be honest that’s just part and parcel of football.

“It’s not what this week’s about, it’s not what tomorrow’s all about. Like I said, it’s been put to bed many days ago so it’s no concern for me.”