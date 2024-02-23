Government urged to make extra payments to stop nursing staff leaving NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government urged to make extra payments to stop nursing staff leaving NHS

By Press Association
There is a growing workforce crisis in nursing, the RCN says (Jeff Moore/PA)
The Government is being urged to make payments worth several thousand pounds on top of salaries to prevent nursing staff leaving the NHS and to tackle a worsening “workforce crisis”.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said an extra payment must be made in addition to an above-inflation pay rise for NHS workers, to encourage them to stay and to attract more nurses.

The union also warned of a repeat of industrial action which broke out last year over pay.

The RCN made its demands as part of the union’s submission to the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB) which makes recommendations to the Government on wage rises for this year.

RCN strike
There are fears of more industrial action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The RCN did not take part in the annual process last year during industrial action by nursing staff, and unions including Unison and the GMB are refusing to submit evidence to the PRB this year, preferring to deal directly with the Department of Health.

The RCN also published a survey of thousands of frontline nursing staff which showed that almost half of those working in the NHS are actively planning or considering leaving their job.

The RCN pointed out that across the NHS in England, more than 42,000 posts are vacant and record numbers continue to quit nursing against a backdrop of “low pay, poor working conditions and chronic understaffing”.

Ministers were warned that record-high waiting lists could get worse if more nursing staff resign.

In its submission, the RCN said it is in dispute with the Government, warning it paved the way for potential action this year.

Recent research by the union showed a “strong appetite” among its members to take industrial action if required.

Pat Cullen, RCN general secretary, said: “The crisis in the nursing workforce deepens each day as thousands of experienced staff decide to leave the NHS, fed up with being undervalued and underpaid.

“When nursing professionals with the greatest clinical experience leave the profession, patient care ultimately suffers.

“An additional top-up payment worth several thousand pounds would recognise the crisis gripping the nursing workforce.

“It is a quick and effective measure that can alleviate some of the dissatisfaction with pay, terms and conditions felt by staff after years of neglect. The policy is a no-brainer for ministers.

“The lesson for the Government and politicians everywhere is that failing to deliver pay justice for nursing staff has consequences.

“Only decisive action can now help stem the loss of staff and protect patients.”