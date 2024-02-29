Games developer Electronic Arts to cut 5% of workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Games developer Electronic Arts to cut 5% of workforce

By Press Association
Electronic Arts is cutting 5% of its workforce and scrapping several in-development games (PA)
Video games developer Electronic Arts (EA) has announced it is cutting 5% of its staff – around 670 employees – as part of cost cutting and a restructuring of its business.

In an email to staff announcing the cuts, EA chief executive Andrew Wilson said the company is moving away from creating new games to instead focus on its “owned IP, sports, and massive online communities”.

Mr Wilson said the company will as a result stop work on some in-development games and cancel other planned titles “that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry”, instead “double down” on its existing titles – which includes EAFC, the football game series formally known as Fifa.

He said the company is “leading through an accelerating industry transformation where player needs and motivations have changed significantly”.

He added: “Fans are increasingly engaging with the largest IP, and looking to us for broader experiences where they can play, watch, create content, and forge deeper connections.

Electronic Arts HQ
Electronic Arts is headquartered in Redwood City, California (Alamy/PA)

“Our industry exists at the cutting edge of entertainment, and in today’s dynamic environment, we are advancing the way we work and continuing to evolve our business.

“In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately 5% of our workforce.

“I understand this will create uncertainty and be challenging for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made important contributions to our company.

“While not every team will be impacted, this is the hardest part of these changes, and we have deeply considered every option to try and limit impacts to our teams.”

The announcement comes days after Sony confirmed it is cutting around 900 jobs from its PlayStation division, including closing its London studio.

It also follows EA’s previous job cuts, announced in March last year, which saw around 6% of its workforce laid off, and Microsoft confirming last month it is cutting 1,900 jobs.

The cuts in the gaming industry follow a wider trend of downsizing across the wider tech sector in response to ongoing economic uncertainty around the world.