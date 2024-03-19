Majestic in talks to buy wine bar group Vagabond in rescue deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Majestic in talks to buy wine bar group Vagabond in rescue deal

By Press Association
Majestic is in talks to buy Vagabond Wines in a rescue deal (Majestic/PA)
Majestic is in talks to buy Vagabond Wines in a rescue deal (Majestic/PA)

Majestic Wines is in talks to buy wine bar chain Vagabond from administration.

Vagabond Wines, which has 12 locations, predominantly in London, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators earlier this month.

The chain, which allows customers to order a variety of wines from self-pouring machines, was founded in 2009 by Stephen Finch.

Sky News reported that the companies could strike a deal “within days”.

A Majestic spokesman said: “Majestic can confirm that it is exploring a deal to purchase all or part of the Vagabond Wines business.

“Majestic cannot comment further on ongoing discussions but we are hopeful of securing a deal.

“Since our acquisition by Fortress Investment Group in 2019, we have invested heavily in our growth plan, opening 16 new shops; hiring many new colleagues; supplying thousands of premium hospitality businesses through our business-to-business division; and training thousands of colleagues as one of the biggest wine educators in Europe.”

It is understood advisors from Quantuma have been advising Vagabond in order to secure a rescue deal, with a deadline for finals offers last week.

Vagabond made revenues of £7.4 million in the 2022 financial year, according to its most recent set of public accounts.