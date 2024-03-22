Firm behind Ted Baker appointed administrators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Firm behind Ted Baker appointed administrators

By Press Association
The company behind Ted Baker has appointed administrators (Nick Ansell/PA)
The company behind fashion retailer Ted Baker, which employs nearly a thousand people, has fallen into administration and appointed Teneo, the administrators have confirmed.

Teneo, which has been appointed as administrator of No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), said that the company runs 46 Ted Baker stores in the UK, a website and concessions.

It employs around 975 people.

Knightsbridge Stock
Joint administrator Benji Dymant said that Ted Baker was an iconic British brand with strong partners around the world (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Authentic Brands, which licences the Ted Baker brand to the NODL is “in advanced discussions” with potential buyers for the company.

The news comes days after NODL said that it planned to appoint administrators, citing “damage” done during a partnership and the “significant level of arrears” that had built up during a partnership with Dutch company AARC Group.

No Ordinary Designer Label decided to end the partnership with AARC in January, saying that the partner had not met its promises to inject cash into the business.

“The appointment of joint administrators comes seven weeks after the termination of NODL’s operating partnership with AARC on 29 January 2024,” said Benji Dymant, joint administrator at Teneo.

“That decision was made after AARC failed to meet financial obligations and inject promised funding into the business.

“The business traded well below forecast in the fourth quarter of 2023 and built up a significant level of arrears.

“This has meant that the company requires the protection of a moratorium to continue to trade and the director has taken the difficult decision to place the company into administration.

“Despite NODL entering administration it is important to emphasise that the Ted Baker brand will continue to trade and customer orders will still be fulfilled.”

“Ted Baker is an iconic British brand with strong partners around the world.

“Authentic has advised that it is in advanced discussions with several potential operating partners to take over the Ted Baker UK and European operations and bring the business back to full health.”