Late Night with Seth Meyers cancelled after TV host tests positive for Covid

TV host Seth Meyers has announced that his late-night talk show will be cancelled for the rest of the week after he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 48-year-old comedian, who presents the programme Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, shared his coronavirus status to social media but confirmed he was feeling “fine”, thanking the vaccine and booster.

The show’s cancellation follows numerous famous faces having to cancel performances due to testing positive, including Hugh Jackman who was starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man and LL Cool J who was due to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York.

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

Meyers wrote on Twitter: “The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

A member of the public commented that Mike Scollins, a writer for the late-night talk show, should fill in for the week, to which Scollins replied with a photo of him at the host’s desk and added: “He can’t say no if I don’t ask!”

Prior to presenting the talk show, Meyers was a cast member and head writer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and hosted the show’s news parody segment Weekend Update.