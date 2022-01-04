Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Late Night with Seth Meyers cancelled after TV host tests positive for Covid

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 8:01 pm
Seth Meyers (PA Wire)
Seth Meyers (PA Wire)

TV host Seth Meyers has announced that his late-night talk show will be cancelled for the rest of the week after he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 48-year-old comedian, who presents the programme Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, shared his coronavirus status to social media but confirmed he was feeling “fine”, thanking the vaccine and booster.

The show’s cancellation follows numerous famous faces having to cancel performances due to testing positive, including Hugh Jackman who was starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man and LL Cool J who was due to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York.

Meyers wrote on Twitter: “The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

A member of the public commented that Mike Scollins, a writer for the late-night talk show, should fill in for the week, to which Scollins replied with a photo of him at the host’s desk and added: “He can’t say no if I don’t ask!”

Prior to presenting the talk show, Meyers was a cast member and head writer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and hosted the show’s news parody segment Weekend Update.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]