Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday watching the action at Silverstone

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:46 am
Tom Cruise on the starting grid ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Tom Cruise has celebrated his 60th birthday by spending the day at Silverstone.

The Hollywood star waved to fans as he arrived at the Northamptonshire race track, wearing dark sunglasses and a pale blue polo shirt.

He watched the action from inside the Mercedes garage alongside driver George Russell, who was knocked out of the race following a collision on the first lap, and members of the pit crew.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Race – Silverstone
Tom Cruise looks at Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes car on the starting grid (David Davies/PA)

After the race, he chatted with Sir Lewis Hamilton and the seven-time world champion’s father, Anthony.

Cruise regularly appears at British sporting events, last year attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Wimbledon 2021 finals and Euro 2020 final all in the same day.

He has been spending time in the UK over the last two years while filming for the latest Mission: Impossible film and promoting the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Race – Silverstone
Tom Cruise speaks with Anthony Hamilton (David Davies/PA)

In June, blockbuster action sequel Maverick became the biggest film of the year so far in the UK just three weeks on from release, taking £50.1 million at the box office.

Grime star Stormzy also made an appearance at the British Grand Prix and was seen watching the race from inside the paddock.

Homeland star Damian Lewis was also in attendance, filming the cars from the side of the track as the drivers left the starting grid for their formation lap.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Race – Silverstone
Damian Lewis (Damian Lewis /PA)

Ahead of the race getting under way, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Gordon Ramsay were also among the famous faces spotted on the grid.

Strictly Come Dancing stars and married couple Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara were also pictured at the event.

And Liverpool footballer Virgil van Dijk and former player Joleon Lescott were also seen arriving at the track.

