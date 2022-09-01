Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 4:53 am
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and former first lady Hillary Clinton were among the famous faces at the star-studded opening of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Turner-Smith wore a long black, translucent dress, with jewelled detailing and red lining – and completed the look with elbow length green gloves (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

British talent including Jodie Turner-Smith and singer Pixie Lott were also pictured on the red carpet, as the 79th annual festival kicked off on Wednesday.

Noah Baumbach’s White Noise was the first film to be showcased at the festival, which runs until September 10.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Gerwig wore a simple black dress with a low neckline for the occasion (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The apocalyptic action film stars Driver as Jack Gladney, a college professor focused on the study of Adolf Hitler who lives with his wife, Babette (Gerwig).

Turner-Smith also co-stars with Marvel star Don Cheadle, who play Gladney’s colleagues at the university.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Hillary Clinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film White Noise and the Venice International Film Festival opening ceremony during  (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The British actress, who is also known for films including Queen And Slim, wore a long black, translucent dress, with jewelled detailing and red lining – and completed the look with elbow length green gloves.

Gerwig wore a simple black dress with a low neckline, while Driver and Cheadle donned tuxedos for the occasion.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
English singer Lott opted for a bold, red, sleeveless playsuit on the event’s carpet (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, English singer Lott opted for a bold, red, sleeveless playsuit, and Clinton wore a flowing light-blue caftan.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Jury president Julianne Moore poses for photographers at the Venice International Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actress Julianne Moore, who is this year’s jury president, wore a black dress with explosive patterns and a matching cape.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
French actress Catherine Deneuve was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award on the festival’s opening night (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Ahead of the White Noise screening French actress Catherine Deneuve was presented with the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actress wore a floor-length red dress with padded shoulders to the opening ceremony.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Don Cheadle poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film White Noise and the opening ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Attendees also received a message from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who once again urged the world of cinema not to remain silent on the ongoing conflict in his country.

