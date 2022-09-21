Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 10:14 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 9:12 am
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. (Ian West/PA)
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. (Ian West/PA)

Christian Bale has revealed he and director David O Russell created a trio of characters in their new movie who had such “incredible friendship and loyalty” that they envied them and wished they had it in their own lives.

The Oscar-winning actor, 48, stars as one of the three friends – alongside Margot Robbie and John David Washington – in the new historical comedy Amsterdam.

Loosely based on real events in the 1930s, it follows the trio who witness a murder and become suspects themselves after being framed for it.

Bale told the PA news agency on the red carpet of the film’s European premiere in central London: “Well, 2013 David came to me with an idea for an art dealer character who had an injury to his face, but then we went elsewhere and went on to other things.

“But then obviously that lingered in the back of his mind, it certainly stayed with me, and then he comes back, he calls me up and he says, ‘Oh my God. I’ve learned the most amazing piece of American history that I never knew about you’ve got to come meet with me. I’ve got to tell you about it.’

European premiere of Amsterdam – London
Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale at the European premiere of Amsterdam (Ian West/PA)

“We sat and we talked about that, our jaws were on the floor and we said alright, let’s create fictional characters in the midst of this factual backdrop and use this triangle of incredible friendship and loyalty that we envied and that we wished we had in our own lives.”

This project was a reunion for Bale and O Russell as they have previously worked together during The Fighter in 2010 and 2013’s American Hustle.

The cast also boasts a star-studded line-up including Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Taylor Swift.

European premiere of Amsterdam – London
Margot Robbie stars as one of the three central friends alongside Christina Bale and John David Washington (Ian West/PA)

Bale said they were “very fortunate” to get so many renowned actors, adding: “It was just David and me for years and years him writing and away and me giving him my tidbits of thoughts and whatnot, and then all of a sudden we got the most incredible cast who put their hands up and said, ‘Yeah, we want in’.”

He added that the crew and production team they had on board helped make it an “absolutely golden experience”.

Australian actress Robbie echoed Bale’s praise of the cast as she told PA: “It was incredible. There was someone to be excited to act with every single day, not that there normally isn’t but particularly in a film like this.

“It was quite surreal to do a scene with Bob De Niro or Michael Shannon, whoever. You always wanted to bring your A game.”

She added that her character Valerie was “so fun” to play as she was “very dramatic” which allowed Robbie to use her costumes and styling to express her thoughts and feelings.

Amsterdam will be released in theatres on October 7.

