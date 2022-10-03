Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 6:33 pm
Daisy Lowe (Ian West/PA)
Daisy Lowe (Ian West/PA)

Fashion model Daisy Lowe has announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Jordan Saul.

The 33-year-old, who has modelled for brands including Burberry, Chanel and Vivienne Westwood, announced the news on Instagram, sharing pictures of her growing bump.

She wrote: “I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness.

“I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

It comes less than a month after she announced her engagement to property developer Mr Saul.

Celebrity friends including BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball sent messages of congratulations to the couple on social media.

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote: “The best news! Congrats!” while singer Jessie J said: “So happy for youuuuuu.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion Ore Oduba wrote: “AAHHHHHH!!!!!!! Congratulations gorge!!!!!”

In 2017, Lowe twirled around the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, making it to the eighth week with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

