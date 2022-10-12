AJ Odudu on being mistaken for other black presenters and embracing her identity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

AJ Odudu on being mistaken for other black presenters and embracing her identity

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:04 am
TV presenter AJ Odudu has spoken candidly about growing up as a black woman and the issues she has faced in her career (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter AJ Odudu has spoken candidly about growing up as a black woman and the issues she has faced in her career (Ian West/PA)

AJ Odudu has spoken candidly about her experience of being mistaken for other black female presenters “who I look nothing like”, and said she has learnt to embrace her identity.

The 34-year-old first gained recognition while presenting Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and has since gone on to front The Big Breakfast and was also a presenter for the BBC’s coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK about her experience growing up and establishing her career as a black woman and how her race has affected her perception of herself, Odudu said: “In the past, I’ve felt like I’ve had to have one signature look in order to remain recognisable – publications have mistaken me for other black female presenters who I look nothing like.

“Whereas now, my philosophy has completely changed.

TV presenter AJ Odudu spoke to Cosmopolitan UK about how has she has learnt to embrace her identity as a black woman (Ruth Ossai/Cosmopolitan UK/PA)

“I play with my looks with colourful make-up and different hairstyles, be it braids, straight hair, afro, twists.

“I’m embracing me a lot more and I’m confident to be a lot more playful and experimental with my hairstyles and my beauty.”

In August, Odudu presented a reboot of ’90s breakfast show The Big Breakfast, alongside comedian Mo Gilligan, after the pair successfully hosted a one-off special last year as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project.

The initiative was a day of programming during which the broadcaster aired shows fronted by black stars and featuring black contributors.

At the time Odudu praised The Big Breakfast for the diversity of its cast and crew, saying: “Obviously, we’ve got this show beyond the Black To Front special now, but we’ve maintained the diversity of the crew and the cast.

“I think it’s going to really start to represent a part of the audience who are going to be able to see and recognise themselves a lot more on the telly.”

To mark the beginning of Cosmopolitan’s Beauty Month, Odudu also discussed the future for young black women and how she hopes they embrace their race as part of their beauty.

“It doesn’t have to be rigid and binary because everyone truly deserves to be seen and feel beautiful and to be able to express themselves in whichever way they choose,” she said.

“For the next generation of black people, I hope that they recognise their sauce and their beauty from the youngest age… It’s really amazing that, at the age of 34, I finally feel confident.

“All the things I didn’t like about my tough, coarse, afro hair, I now love.

“But it’s taken me so many years and I think it’s such a shame.

“I really hope my nieces, nephews, cousins, and all black people in the diaspora know that their skin, their hair, their everything is unique to them and is beautiful because of that.”

– The full interview with AJ Odudu, also featuring model Leomie Anderson and drag queen Tayce Szura-Radix, is available on the Cosmopolitan UK website now.

