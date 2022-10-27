‘National treasures’ Mo Farah and Lenny Henry honoured at Ethnicity Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘National treasures’ Mo Farah and Lenny Henry honoured at Ethnicity Awards

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 9:03 pm
Sir Mo Farah (Adam Davy/PA)
Sir Mo Farah (Adam Davy/PA)

Sir Mo Farah and Sir Lenny Henry have been honoured at the Ethnicity Awards for using their platforms to promote equality.

Loose Women star and comedian Judi Love hosted the event – which celebrates people working to improve diversity in their fields – in its fifth year.

Sir Mo, 39, won the Sports Trailblazer Award for using his platform to speak out against discrimination after he revealed earlier this year that he was trafficked to the UK when he was eight.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power after party – London
Sir Lenny Henry attending the after party for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Yui Mok/PA)

The four-time Olympic gold medallist said: “In my career, I have always tried to be a great role model to the younger generation of colour and show them what is possible through hard work and trying your best.

“That’s all we can do. These awards are very important to recognise the hard work that goes into this.”

Star of the recent Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Sir Lenny, 64, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for championing racial equality and standing up for communities across his long career as an actor, broadcaster and comedian.

Olympic runner Dina Asher-Smith, 26, was awarded Sports Personality of the Year by former heavyweight champion of the world, David Haye, for opening up about her experiences of racism.

TV personality Alison Hammond, 47, was given the host of the year prize, presented to her by fellow Loose Women star Love and Paul Sinha from The Chase.

Dina Asher-Smith File Photo
Olympic runner Dina Asher-Smith (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emeli Sande, 35, said receiving the Music Artist of the Year Award for “fighting discrimination and equality, means so much to me”.

Sande, who was given the honour by fellow singer Sinitta, added: “I wanted to say a massive, massive thank you.”

Azeem Rafiq, 31, was presented with the Media Impact Award for speaking out about the racial abuse and bullying he experienced at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Dancer and choreographer Johannes Radebe collected the Inspirational Public Figure prize, from BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts.

Radebe, 35, who partnered with former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite in Strictly’s first all-male pairing in 2021, is currently performing with Ted Lasso actress and comedian Ellie Taylor on the dance show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Johannes Radebe is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

The Big Charity Award was presented by EastEnders actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha to the Muslim Council of Britain, who seek to empower Muslims in the UK.

TV presenter Angellica Bell handed sisters Naomi and Natalie Evans, who run Instagram account Everyday Racism, with the Online Influencer of the Year accolade.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson, 44, collected the Public Service or Campaigner of the Year prize from EastEnders actress Nina Wadia.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
TV personality Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

The founder of the Ethnicity Awards, Sarah Garrett, said it has been a “very poignant year” for the event.

Garrett added: “The events involving Chris Kaba, alone, show why black and ethnic minority people, who are using their platform to make a difference and promote equality for all, deserve to be recognised and that is why the Ethnicity Awards remain as important as ever.

“All of the winners are incredibly deserving and it has been wonderful to recognise some of our true national treasures like Sir Mo Farah, Sir Lenny Henry, Alison Hammond and Dina Asher-Smith.”

The shooting of Mr Kaba, 24, is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the Metropolitan Police marksman who shot him has been suspended from duty.

The Ethnicity Awards also honoured Tolu Falade, Rachel Henry, Paul Plewman, Jamal Edwards, Hau-Yu Tam and Ade Rawcliffe for their inspirational work along with workplaces Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Banking Group.

Also in attendance at the awards was presenter Dermot O’Leary, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and actress and presenter Linda Robson.

