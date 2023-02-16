Michael B Jordan: Underdog stories help people overcome own life challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Michael B Jordan: Underdog stories help people overcome own life challenges

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 3:03 am
Michael B Jordan: Underdog stories help people overcome own life challenges (Ian West/PA)
Michael B Jordan: Underdog stories help people overcome own life challenges (Ian West/PA)

Michael B Jordan says films about an “underdog story” appeal to audiences because it shows them they can overcome their own challenges in life.

The US actor said watching a character “go through the same type of struggles and overcome them” can inspire people to do the same.

Jordan stars in upcoming film Creed III, which he also directed, which is the ninth instalment of the Rocky franchise.

The movie sees Adonis Creed (Jordan) reunited with a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), which quickly escalates into a fierce rivalry.

Speaking at the European premiere of the film in London on Wednesday, Jordan told the PA news agency: “I think lots of films have a certain sense of appeal (with) the underdog story.

“I think we all feel like underdogs in some type of way in life, you know? Life’s hard – we go through challenges and hardship.

“So when you see a character go through those same type of struggles, and they’re able to overcome them, you know, in a massive way, it’s almost like, we can do it too.

European premiere of Creed III – London
Jordan stars in upcoming film Creed III (Ian West/PA)

“That’s why there’s been so many boxing films, and that’s why people love these movies so much.”

Creed III is Jordan’s feature directorial debut and he said it was important to show “honest portrayals” of black men rather than stereotypes.

“It’s extremely important to show all sides of being a black man, not stereotypes, but just really honest portrayals,” he told PA.

“From the softer emotional side to… putting on shields and (becoming) chameleons when you have to walk around in his world, being a person of colour.

European premiere of Creed III – London
Michael B Jordan and Tessa Thompson at the European premiere in London (Ian West/PA)

“That’s something that… naturally, inherently, I put into all my films and all my projects, and to have the opportunity to direct it, I just did it my way.”

The Creed trilogy began as a spin-off from the Rocky films made famous by Sylvester Stallone, who mentored Jordan’s character in the first instalment in 2015.

Jordan was joined at the event in Leicester Square by co-stars Florian Munteanu, Tony Bellew, Tessa Thompson and Majors.

Majors said he had enjoyed playing Anderson as the villain of the film, but added that his character was a “broken man” with a “deep emotional life”.

European premiere of Creed III – London
Jonathan Majors at Cineworld Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

“He represents many things, you know, chiefly amongst those things, I think, is he represents the past of our hero on the screen, and he is here to help him move forward,” he told PA.

“But in doing so he moves forward himself.

“I like the idea of really going for your dreams and ambitions, like your hero.

“But you just don’t have the rules that a hero has. And to me, that’s the difference. If you make your own rules, if you follow the rules, that’s the difference between a villain and a hero.”

Majors also stars as supervillain Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

Creed III is due for release in UK cinemas on March 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Elgin High Street has been closed until next week. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented