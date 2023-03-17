Comic Relief 2023 to return with usual star-studded performer line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Comic Relief 2023 to return with usual star-studded performer line-up

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 2:47 am
Comic Relief 2023 to return with usual star-studded performer line-up (BBC/PA)
Comic Relief 2023 to return with usual star-studded performer line-up (BBC/PA)

Comic Relief will return on Friday night, with the annual charity fundraiser featuring a star-studded line of presenters and performers.

Comedy sketches featuring Dame Mary Berry, Danny Dyer and Graham Norton, as well as a special message from the Prince of Wales will form part of the show.

Pop vocalists Tom Grennan and Zara Larsson will also deliver musical performances of their new singles during the broadcast from Salford.

Comic Relief – 2023
Danny Dyer will appear alongside Dame Mary Berry in a parody of The Traitors (BBC/PA)

The 2023 programme will see AJ Odudu joined by David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball as presenters on BBC One.

Among the previously announced sketches will be a parody of popular BBC show The Traitors, in which Dame Mary and Dyer will star.

The pair will be joined by comedians Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Merchant, Rosie Jones and contestants Maddy and Wilf from series one as they gather for a roundtable discussion.

In a twist, the show’s host Claudia Winkleman will be played by Dawn French before the true traitor is revealed to viewers.

Comic Relief – 2023
Pop superstar Kylie Minogue is set to make a cameo appearance during the broadcast (BBC/PA)

Other celebrity cameos include pop superstar Kylie Minogue, who will appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC sitcom Ghosts.

Sir Tony Robinson is also due to reprise his famous role as dimwitted Blackadder sidekick Baldrick, to read a bedtime story

Meanwhile, Dermot O’Leary will team up with Jamie Demetriou’s Stath Charalambos from Stath Lets Flats for a sketch.

Norton, along with Lulu and Sam Ryder, are set to join a mock judging panel, where they will take auditions from a variety of famous faces in search of the UK’s next Eurovision entrant.

Red Nose Day 2023
Graham Norton, Lulu and Sam Ryder will form part of a mock judging panel sketch (BBC/PA)

The sketch will feature auditions, of varying quality, from the likes of actor Jamie Dornan, Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley, and comedian Miranda Hart.

As part of Comic Relief, two tickets to the sold-out Eurovision Song Contest grand final will be given away as part of a prize draw.

One winner will also enjoy a meet-and-greet with Eurovision presenters Rylan and Scott Mills alongside their tickets, as well as travel expenses and a one-night stay at a top hotel in the host city of Liverpool.

All proceeds from the draw will be donated to Comic Relief.

Comic Relief – 2023
Sir Tony Robinson will return as the character of Baldrick to read a bedtime story during Friday night’s Comic Relief show (BBC/PA)

Elsewhere, Grennan will sing his single You Are Not Alone, while Swedish singer Larsson will be performing her new track Can’t Tame Her.

The cast of Mrs Doubtfire The Musical will also deliver their first UK performance of Make Me A Woman from the new stage show.

The Prince of Wales will make an appearance during Friday’s broadcast, as part of a video appeal, in which he meets people receiving help from charities supported by Comic Relief.

For the film, William visited homelessness organisation Groundswell.

Red Nose Day – 2023
The broadcast will also feature a special message from the Prince of Wales (Comic Relief/PA)

Comic Relief was co-founded by Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

This year the fundraiser will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.

– Comic Relief 2023 will air live from Salford’s MediaCity on BBC One on March 17 at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Picture shows; CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. N/A. Supplied by Kami Thomso Date; Unknown
‘I’ve been grabbed between my legs’: P&J safety survey reveals risks of Aberdeen nightlife 
9
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
10
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash

More from Press and Journal

Lovat's Daniel Grieve tackles Roddy Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat will be missing three key figures this weekend due to wedding
No journalist wants to receive calls at home from angry politicians (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Impartiality is a tricky tightrope to walk
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer's hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
A demonstration in support of Gary Lineker held outside the BBC's main sports studios at Media City in Salford Quays, prior to his return to the BBC (Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: BBC's mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is 'capable' of playing for Aberdeen Women…
Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka and Noah Walton one of the actors who plays Charlie visited the P&J offices ahead of appearing in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Review: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is sweet treat of pure imagination at His…
The Claymore production hub is one of around 40 assets to be hit if strikes go ahead. Image: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK
North Sea braced for strikes as ballots close for 1,000 workers
It's time for another Highland League Weekly Friday preview show - funny(ish) and free to view!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18's full fixture card
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12862766qd) Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
What we Learned this week about....women's safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented