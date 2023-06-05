Jennifer Coolidge: I made the mistake of not riding the wave that I had early on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Coolidge: I made the mistake of not riding the wave that I had early on

By Press Association
Jennifer Coolidge received critical acclaim for The White Lotus (Doug Peters/PA)
Jennifer Coolidge received critical acclaim for The White Lotus (Doug Peters/PA)

Jennifer Coolidge has said she feels she made a mistake not “riding the wave” of success which her early projects brought her.

The award-winning actress, 61, first made a name for herself after starring in hit films including American Pie and Legally Blonde in the 1990s and early 2000s.

She continued to feature in projects over the years and she received critical acclaim recently for her performance in HBO black comedy series The White Lotus, which won her an Emmy and a Golden Globe award.

In an interview with fellow actor Jeremy Allen White, 32, for Variety’s Actors On Actors series, Coolidge said: “Now that I’m old enough to really look back at my life and certainly my mistakes, I see a lot of those.

“But I never had any strategy. I just went job to job. I have to say I made the terrible mistake of not riding the wave that I had early on.

“It was sort of in the ’90s when I had Legally Blonde, Best In Show and American Pie. And then a few years later, there was Cinderella Story and stuff like that. But there was a moment.”

Asked what diverted her, she said: “I started pursuing guys. I wasn’t paying attention.

“I just thought I had my whole life. I never said, ‘I want to do’. I did get some jobs, but I didn’t have a plan. And I think that was a fatal flaw of mine, because it took so long to get anything going later.

Jennifer Coolidge
The award-winning actress first made a name for herself in hit films including American Pie and Legally Blonde (Francis Specker/PA)

“I look back and I go, ‘What was I thinking?’ And then I bought a house in New Orleans, and I was consumed with fixing that up.”

White, who stars in Hulu comedy series The Bear, also revealed his own personal frustrations at working in the entertainment industry.

“It is upsetting, how much I feel sometimes in the moment I need validation from a director,” he said.

“The Bear has been successful and finally I’m feeling like, ‘Oh, OK. Maybe I belong a little bit’.

“But it’s a shame that it took 15 years of acting.”

The full interview is available in Variety.

