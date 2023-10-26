British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful tops Powerlist 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful tops Powerlist 2024

By Press Association
Edward Enninful tops The Powerlist (Jonathan Horlde/PA)
Edward Enninful tops The Powerlist (Jonathan Horlde/PA)

Edward Enninful has been named the UK’s most influential black person by The Powerlist 2024.

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, 51, topped the annual list of the most powerful people of African, African-Caribbean and African-American heritage in Britain.

Other famous faces on the list include Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, actor Sir Lenny Henry, grime musician Stormzy and comedian Mo Gilligan, who makes his list debut.

Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya, YouTuber KSI, former England football captain Alex Scott, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and TV historian David Olusoga also feature.

Ghanaian-British journalist Enninful took over as editor-in-chief in August 2017 as the first black man to hold the top job at the British fashion magazine, and in December 2020 was promoted to European editorial director of Vogue.

On topping The Powerlist, he said: “Ever since I moved back to take over British Vogue, the Powerlist has always been so supportive, always there in one shape or another.

“But apart from me, it’s incredible that it shines a light on black people really breaking boundaries, who are unafraid and champion what it means to be truly diverse in their own industries.

RadioTimes.com TV 100 power list
Ncuti Gatwa features on The Powerlist (Jane Barlow/PA)

“So, I’m honoured, more than anything, to be a part of this family.”

During his six years at the top of British Vogue, Enninful has continued to break boundaries and been a champion for greater inclusivity in the industry.

In June, he announced he would be stepping down from the post and will take a newly created role next year as editorial adviser at British Vogue and global creator and cultural adviser to Vogue – aimed at growing the brand globally.

Michael Eboda, chief executive of Powerful Media, which publishes the Powerlist, said: “We send our huge congratulations to Edward Enninful OBE – who thoroughly deserves to top the list this year.

Sir Lenny Henry
Sir Lenny Henry (Yui Mok/PA)

“His vision and passion for fashion and diversity has influenced the industry at a global level.

“Edward’s impact will be felt for generations to come – and for that, I applaud him.”

The Powerlist was launched in 2006 to showcase black role models to young people, and judges – including Tim Campbell, Lord Sugar’s aide on The Apprentice – assess the entrants’ “ability to change lives and alter events” over time in a positive way.

Previous winners, including seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, automatically enter the Hall of Fame.

Those honoured on the 2024 list will be celebrated on October 27 at the Powerlist Celebration of Black Excellence Awards, hosted by businessman Mr Campbell at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.