Emma Stone: It was a ‘daily joy’ to play adventurous character in Poor Things

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Emma Stone: It was a ‘daily joy’ to play adventurous character in Poor Things

By Press Association
Emma Stone: It was a ‘daily joy’ to play adventurous character in Poor Things (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Emma Stone: It was a ‘daily joy’ to play adventurous character in Poor Things (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Emma Stone described filming Poor Things as a “daily joy to get to live in that place of exploration” as her character embodies curiosity and adventure.

The Academy Award winner, 35, plays Bella Baxter in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed fantasy film about a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist played by Willem Dafoe. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef.

Stone, who has been nominated for best female actor in a musical or comedy at the Golden Globe Awards, appeared at the UK gala screening of Poor Things at the Barbican Centre in London alongside her co-stars.

UK gala screening of Poor Things – London
Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, and Willem Dafoe, attend the UK gala screening of Poor Things at the Barbican Centre, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I love everything about Bella,” she told the PA news agency. “Character wise, she is without shame and she’s without self-judgment and she’s so curious and so adventurous and just fascinated by every aspect that life has to offer.

“So that was just a daily joy to get to live in that place of exploration.

“She says at one point that she’s a flawed, experimenting person and I think that’s really inspiring because I think we kind of all are, she just really owns that element of herself.”

UK gala screening of Poor Things – London
Emma Stone attends the UK gala screening of Poor Things in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Avengers star Ruffalo, who plays Duncan Wedderburn in the film, described it as a “very freeing” experience.

“It was really freeing and it’s a really kind of radical film in a lot of ways, these days for some reason the world feels kind of weirdly oppressive right now and this film feels like it’s punching out at that,” he said.

“To take the ship as close to the reef without just wrecking it was kind of what I was after, we almost wrecked it a few times.

“You want to be daring and you want to keep expanding and growing and you want to keep alive and you want to keep people guessing and you want to push against people’s expectations against you and even expectations you have for yourself – so at 56 I’m like ‘OK man I’ve still got some moves’.”

UK gala screening of Poor Things – London
Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo attend the UK gala screening of Poor Things (Jonathan Brady/PA)

US actor Youssef plays Max McCandles, a poverty-stricken but bright doctor.

“I think it’s all about following curiosity, no matter what, and the Bella character is curiosity as a human being,” the 32-year-old said.

“It was just really a beautiful way to tell that story of what it looks like when it’s uncaged and allowed to run free.

“I think Max is there to love her unconditionally and he’s kind of the man who learns how to let go.”