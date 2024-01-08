Rosamund Pike ‘smashed up’ face in skiing accident days before Golden Globes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Rosamund Pike ‘smashed up’ face in skiing accident days before Golden Globes

By Press Association
Rosamund Pike (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rosamund Pike has revealed she “smashed up” her face in a skiing accident just days before attending the Golden Globes.

The actress, who is nominated for her supporting role in Saltburn, said she opted to wear a black Dior couture lace gown with a mesh top and structured black veil covering her face after the accident on Boxing Day.

Pike also said the ensemble was a tribute to her character, former model Elspeth Catton, telling Variety: “You have to channel it, don’t you?

“Either a weird funeral vibe or maybe she wore black for her wedding.

“It’s a protective veil. I had an accident over Christmas, I had a skiing accident, not what you want, not what you want when you’re coming to the Golden Globes on January 7.

“On December 26, my face was entirely smashed up and I thought I need to do something.

“Actually it’s healed, but I fell in love with the look.”

Reacting to the fact the film has become an internet sensation, Pike said: “We are just grateful to all the fans who have embraced the film, all the people who have danced round the kitchen to Murder On The Dancefloor.”

Pike plays the mother of a wealthy Oxford student who invites a less privileged friend back to his family estate for the summer, where things take a dark turn.

Asked if there was a moment in the film where she thought ‘wow, they are going to go there’, she said: “The film evolved and got darker and more extreme as we went on so you can imagine me at the very end when I’m on the bed attached to all the ventilation systems, I’m playing unconscious with a tube down my throat.

“I know that Barry has about 10 minutes to do with me exactly what he will … and I thought he’s so unpredictable I have no idea what he’s going to do.”