Ex-partners of Elizabeth Hurley support her son’s directorial debut at screening

British actor Hugh Grant and Indian textiles heir Arun Nayar joined their ex-partner Elizabeth Hurley at a London screening of her son Damian Hurley’s directorial debut.

The film, titled Strictly Confidential, made headlines last year after it was revealed Austin Powers star Elizabeth appears in intimidate scenes with another woman in 22-year-old Damian’s debut thriller.

The 58-year-old stars as a woman grieving the suicide of her daughter and also stars The Evermoor Chronicles actress Georgia Lock, Freddie Thorp from Fate: The Winx Saga, and Hollyoaks’ Lauren McQueen.

Damian Hurley (left) and Hugh Grant arriving for a special screening of Strictly Confidential (Ian West/PA)

Damian posed with the cast and his mother at the special screening, as well as actor Grant – who has starred in hit films including Bridget Jones, Love Actually, Notting Hill and Wonka.

The Royals actress Elizabeth shared a 13-year relationship with Grant, from 1987 to 2000. He married wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein in 2018.

Meanwhile, businessman Nayar was also pictured at the event, which saw Elizabeth sporting a glittering green number.

Llyrio Boateng, Georgia Lock, Damian Hurley, Pear Chiravara, Elizabeth Hurley and Agi Nanjosi arriving for a special screening of Strictly Confidential (Ian West/PA)

The Gossip Girl actress was married to Nayar from 2007 until 2011, and she once described the split as “the most amicable divorce in the world”.

She shares son Damian with ex-partner Steve Bing, an American businessman.

In 2017, Elizabeth told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine: “Hugh and Arun are very important in our lives.”