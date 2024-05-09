Ex-partners of Elizabeth Hurley support her son’s directorial debut at screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-partners of Elizabeth Hurley support her son’s directorial debut at screening

By Press Association
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant arriving for a special screening of Damian Hurley’s Strictly Confidential (Ian West/PA)
British actor Hugh Grant and Indian textiles heir Arun Nayar joined their ex-partner Elizabeth Hurley at a London screening of her son Damian Hurley’s directorial debut.

The film, titled Strictly Confidential, made headlines last year after it was revealed Austin Powers star Elizabeth appears in intimidate scenes with another woman in 22-year-old Damian’s debut thriller.

The 58-year-old stars as a woman grieving the suicide of her daughter and also stars The Evermoor Chronicles actress Georgia Lock, Freddie Thorp from Fate: The Winx Saga, and Hollyoaks’ Lauren McQueen.

Damian posed with the cast and his mother at the special screening, as well as actor Grant – who has starred in hit films including Bridget Jones, Love Actually, Notting Hill and Wonka.

The Royals actress Elizabeth shared a 13-year relationship with Grant, from 1987 to 2000. He married wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein in 2018.

Meanwhile, businessman Nayar was also pictured at the event, which saw Elizabeth sporting a glittering green number.

Llyrio Boateng, Georgia Lock, Damian Hurley, Pear Chiravara, Elizabeth Hurley and Agi Nanjosi arriving for a special screening of Strictly Confidential (Ian West/PA)

The Gossip Girl actress was married to Nayar from 2007 until 2011, and she once described the split as “the most amicable divorce in the world”.

She shares son Damian with ex-partner Steve Bing, an American businessman.

In 2017, Elizabeth told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine: “Hugh and Arun are very important in our lives.”