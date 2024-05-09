Open letter expresses concern at ‘unexplained’ absence of Sangita Myska from LBC

Welsh singer Charlotte Church is among those who have signed an open letter in support of journalist Sangita Myska expressing “deep concern at her sudden disappearance” from LBC.

Radio presenter and former BBC reporter Myska, who hosted a show from 1pm to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, has not been broadcasting at the station since reportedly being taken off air on April 20.

Last week, the station announced that Myska would be leaving at the end of her contract, having joined in 2022.

🚨It’s official! I’m absolutely delighted to have joined the @LBC family. You’ll find me 1pm-4pm every Saturday & Sunday. The show features news and expert analysis – with lively, challenging, fascinating conversation involving LBC listeners at its heart. Join me! @global pic.twitter.com/Zb1JMpH9Vz — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) September 8, 2022

There has been mounting speculation on social media that the departure was due to an interview Myska conducted with an Israeli spokesperson.

LBC has kept the YouTube clip of the broadcast on its channel.

An open letter has now been published in support of Myska, with signatures from more than 100 media personalities, activists, broadcasters and lawyers including singer Church.

“We, the undersigned colleagues, friends, supporters and allies of Sangita Myska are writing to express our deep concern at her sudden disappearance from LBC,” the letter said.

“The unexplained disappearance for weeks of a high profile, popular journalist from LBC’s schedule – the only Asian presenter in a regular slot – shocked, upset and confused her peers and thousands of listeners across the UK, whose strength of feeling is palpable.

“The abrupt nature of Sangita’s departure, and the absence of an explanation, has been interpreted by many as the station’s complete disregard for industry standards relating to diversity, transparency and attributing value to its audiences, and concern that excellent journalists are at risk for simply doing their job and asking robust questions.”

The letter states that Myska, who attended a state school and received a grant to attend university, represents the everyday person in a media landscape “dominated by those with immense privilege”.

It concludes: “We stand in solidarity with Sangita Myska and look forward to the return of her valued journalism.”

It comes as more than 35,000 people signed a petition calling for LBC to reinstate Myska on Change.org.

One of the letter’s co-authors, journalist Dhruti Shah, said: “Sangita Myska is a journalist who has paved the way for many others in our field.

“Her journalism has been of the highest integrity and we look forward to the return of it. Our open letter is intended to show that Sangita has our support.

“The fact that more than 100 people have stepped up across a wide range of industries to sign shows the strength of feeling.”

A spokesperson for LBC has been contacted for comment.