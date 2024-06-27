First Dates star Fred Sirieix will join BBC presenters for Olympic coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

First Dates star Fred Sirieix will join BBC presenters for Olympic coverage

By Press Association
Fred Sirieix will join the BBC presenters (Ian West/PA)
Fred Sirieix will join the BBC presenters (Ian West/PA)

First Dates star Fred Sirieix will join BBC presenters for their coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant, whose daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, is a diver at the games for Team GB, will be part of the studio line-up to comment on the games.

Presenting the corporation’s TV coverage will be Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Isa Guha, Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers, and Mark Chapman.

The UK’s most decorated female Olympian, Laura Kenny, British long jumper Jazmin Sawyers, Olympic gold medallist Moe Sbihi, and Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland are among joining the guest line-up.

BBC presenter Gabby Logan in a blue top
Gabby Logan will present evening coverage of the games (Sam Riley/BBC/PA)

Former gymnast Beth Tweddle, former cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, former track and field athlete Dame Denise Lewis, retired heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, four-time US gold medallist Michael Johnson, and former swimmer Rebecca Adlington will also share their analysis and expertise.

Adrian Chiles, Eleanor Oldroyd, Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Naga Munchetty, and Tony Livesey, will lead BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage.

The BBC will provide live TV coverage of all 32 events at the games on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with a nightly highlights programme recapping the action from each day.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “For the first time since London 2012 we have an Olympic Games taking place in a European time zone, which is really exciting for UK audiences.

“People can tune in to live coverage morning, noon and night, following all the biggest sporting moments as they happen.

“We are broadcasting hundreds of hours of coverage on free-to-air platforms and our two carefully curated live feeds, and covering all the big stories online, across social media and radio, meaning audiences can keep up to date with all the best of British sporting stories by simply sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the sport.”

Coverage will begin with the opening ceremony at 6.30pm on Friday, July 26, on BBC One, during which each country will arrive on Paris’s River Seine.

Live sports coverage will then begin at 8am on Saturday, July 27, on BBC One, with Jeanette Kwakye and JJ Chalmers hosting from the broadcaster’s central Paris studio in the morning, before Hazel Irvine picks up proceedings at 1pm on BBC Two, and action returns to BBC One at 2pm, after the News at One.

Evenings will be hosted by Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, with Balding reporting live from the swimming events, before Logan presents the athletics.

Logan said: “Paris has got exceptional venues. In a city which loves to show off its spectacular beauty, it’s going to be a visually stunning Games, and for the tourist an amazing experience.

“For us in the UK, being only an hour ahead will feel like a home games.”

Mark Chapman and Isa Guha will present the Tonight At The Games highlights programme from 10. 40pm until midnight on BBC One.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide 12 hours of consecutive Olympics coverage each day from 10am to 10pm.