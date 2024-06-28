Dr Jane Goodall: We really are going through tough times all over the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Jane Goodall: We really are going through tough times all over the world

By Press Association
Dr Jane Goodall on the Greenpeace stage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Dr Jane Goodall said “we are still living in dark times” as she spoke about the planet, loss of biodiversity and climate change when she took to the Greenpeace stage at Glastonbury Festival.

The British primatologist, 90, also brought a toy chimp on to the stage and greeted the audience by mimicking ape sounds.

The anthropologist reflected on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and said “it’s not surprising, but young people are still losing hope”.

She told the crowd: “It’s as though we’re in a dark tunnel.

“Humanity is at the mouth of the tunnel and between us and the little star that’s shining at the end of the tunnel, and that star is hope, between us and the star, we have to overcome all these problems that I just mentioned.

“The good news (is), more and more people are trying to solve those problems.”

She added: “We really are going through tough times all over the world.”

Goodall went on to say that her reasons for having hope include “the indomitable human spirit”.

The renowned conservationist also praised Saturday’s Glastonbury Festival headliner, Coldplay, for their efforts to tour sustainably.

She said: “I know they’re really trying to make their footstep in places like Glastonbury invisible… and there are more and more groups like that.”

Coldplay, fronted by Chris Martin, previously announced that their Music Of The Spheres tour would be powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

They said at the time that their global tour would be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which would be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Fans could also generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.

In 2019, the band revealed that they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their previous album – Everyday Life – because of environmental concerns.

Dr Goodall also thanked her “supportive” mother and joked that Tarzan married the wrong Jane as she began her speech where she reflected on her career researching chimpanzees.