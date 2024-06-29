‘You’re always the best crowd’: SZA dazzles London ahead of Glastonbury headline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You’re always the best crowd’: SZA dazzles London ahead of Glastonbury headline

By Press Association
SZA debuted a new backdrop and set ahead of her Glastonbury headline set (Ian West/PA)
As she prepares to headline Glastonbury, R&B star SZA delighted crowds in a sun soaked Hyde Park, with a hits-filled British Summer Time set.

More than 60,000 fans lined the leafy run-up to the imposing Great Oak Stage, on the eve of what will be one of the biggest performances of SZA’s career at Worthy Farm, on Sunday, June 30.

The 34-year-old singer emerged, 15 minutes later than billed, on a temple-style stage straight out of Indiana Jones, via a lift which saw her tower above her adoring fans.

SZA in a pink dress
SZA treated fans to hits including Kill Bill, Normal Girl, and Snooze (Ian West/PA)

Wearing a red and white kimono and bodysuit, SZA launched into PSA, causing mass hysteria from onlookers, who rushed towards the stage holding banners and chanting along with every word.

Flanked by hordes of dancers, she treated fans to hits such as Snooze, All The Stars, and Shirt, along with new tracks from forthcoming third album, Lana, including most recent single, Saturn.

As she played Love Galore, from debut album Ctrl, the singer greeted the British Summertime Crowd shouting: “What’s up Hyde Park?”

Eventually, the star climbed down the stairs and perched herself on top of a large ant, from which she shouted “where my day ones at” as she was joined by her band, surrounded by sci-fi visuals.

Kiss Me More, a collaboration with Doja Cat, saw the singer mix the song with Prince and the Revolution’s 1986 classic Kiss, eventually covering it as the song’s outro.

While Kill Bill saw SZA pick up two lightsabre-style blades and twirl them around to a drum-led intro, before pointing them at the crowd as she urged them to sing a long with its “I might kill my ex” chorus.

It was the first night the singer had performed with a new space-age backdrop and set, which resembled a 2024 version of the afrofuturist stage dressing pioneered by funk legends, Parliament, in the 1970s, mixed with Disney-style fairy tale imagery.

The backdrop, which is likely to be used at Glastonbury, saw a large tree trunk fall on the stage midway through the set, which was climbed by SZA as she sung Nobody Gets Me and Special.

As she performed Good Days to a crowd of mobile phone lights, the words “the end” appeared on the screen behind.

But fans were treated to one more song, with 20 Something from her debut LP, seeing the singer tell fans: “Today was the first time with this new set.

“It’s so great to come to London, you’re always the best crowd.

“I love you so much, my name is SZA.”

As she sung, one member of the crowd held up a sign, which read: “Blessed to be stuck in these 20 somethings with you.”

SZA had arrived fresh from a string of US performances, with the most recent coming at Summerfest 2024 in Milwaukee, just seven days earlier.

It comes amid a dramatic rise for the St Louis-born singer, who will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night despite having just two studio albums behind her.

SZA rose to prominence with early EPs See.SZA.Run and S, which were released in 2011 and 2012 respectively, but fans had to wait five more years for a full-length album in 2017’s Ctrl.

It was the single Kill Bill, from second album SOS, which would fire her to superstardom in 2022, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Her rapid rise has seen her become the most nominated act at the 2024 Grammys, as she was placed in the running for nine gongs.

British Summer Time will continue until Sunday, July 14, with acts such as K-pop group Stray Kids, Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, and Shania Twain all set to feature.

Sunday’s Hyde Park event will see Tennessee rockers, Kings Of Leon, headline the Great Oak Stage, supported by a number of acts including The Vaccines and Red Rum Club.