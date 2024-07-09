Richard E Grant and Sam Mendes’ film company donates to help mother with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Richard E Grant and Sam Mendes’ film company donates to help mother with cancer

By Press Association
Richard E Grant and Sam Mendes’ film company donate to help mother with cancer (Victoria Jones/PA)
Actor Richard E Grant and the production company co-founded by British film director Sir Sam Mendes have both donated to “prolong” the life of a mother whose rare and “very invasive” cancer has spread.

A Bristol-based Go Fund Me page saw a £1000 donation from Withnail And I star Grant, while Neal Street Productions – founded by Sir Sam alongside producers Dame Pippa Harris and Caro Newling in 2003 – donated £2000 to the cause.

The fundraiser was to help a mother named Summer, who had been diagnosed with an inoperable cancer and given just a few months to live.

Sir Sam Mendes
Sir Sam Mendes co-founded Neal Street Productions in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

Summer, who shares a son named Emmett with husband Robin, is preparing to enrol herself onto The Aurora Clinical Trial in Southampton in the hope it will “give her some more time” with her family.

Oscar-nominated actor Grant has previously spoken about the death of his wife Joan Washington in September 2021, after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Grant married Washington in 1986, shortly after he had moved to London from Swaziland (now Eswatini) to pursue a career in acting. The couple had a daughter named Olivia.

Washington was diagnosed with lung cancer in late 2020 and told that she had 12 to 18 months to live, but died after eight months.

Olivia Colman awarded BFI Fellowship – London
Richard E Grant and Joan Washington (Ian West/PA)

The fundraising page for Summer said: “A few years ago Summer was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

“The cancer, called Squamous Cell Carcinoma, is rare, very invasive, unresponsive to chemotherapy and there are very limited treatment options.

“At that time Summer underwent intensive surgery to remove her bladder. We all thought everything would be ok.

“Earlier this year, at a check-up for an unrelated matter, it became clear that the cancer had returned and moved to Summer’s lung.

“Doing everything she could to fight this disease, Summer once again bravely underwent surgery. During the operation surgeons removed half of her left lung and some lymph nodes.

“Last week it became clear that the cancer has progressed to the rest of Summer’s lung and treatment options available will be to prolong her life not save it.”

The Support For Summer page has raised almost £22,000 out of the £50,000 target.