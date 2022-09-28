Miley Cyrus remembers Taylor Hawkins as ‘my friend, my idol and my neighbour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Miley Cyrus remembers Taylor Hawkins as ‘my friend, my idol and my neighbour’

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:15 am
Miley Cyrus has remembered late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins ‘not just as a superstar’ but as her friend, idol and neighbour (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus has remembered late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins ‘not just as a superstar’ but as her friend, idol and neighbour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Miley Cyrus has remembered late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins “not just as a superstar” but as “my friend, my idol and my neighbour”.

The US singer said the years she spent being neighbours with the 50-year-old musician in Los Angeles were “some of the most fun times of my life”.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March while the Foo Fighters were on tour in South America.

On Tuesday night, Cyrus joined an all-star lineup of rock legends at a special tribute concert for him in Los Angeles.

She took to the stage with British rockers Def Leppard for a rendition of their hit song Photograph, with bleached-blonde hair to match that of the band’s lead singer Joe Elliott.

Cyrus shared a post to Instagram which included a previous audio recording of Hawkins, in which he tells her he is listening to the track and that she would “kill it”.

“A personal request from the legend himself. #TaylorHawkins my friend, my idol…. My neighbour,” she captioned the post.

“Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life.

“I miss Taylor so much like everybody else. It was such an honour to celebrate him last night and perform w @defleppard.

“So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband!

“Last night was the most special way to remember the MOST special person! @foofighters forever.”

Other artists on the roster for the concert included big names such as Pink, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alanis Morrissette, Brian May as well as members of The Darkness, Rush and Motley Crue.

The show followed a previous concert on September 3 at Wembley Arena in London, which saw the band joined by Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Liam Gallagher, among other famous faces from the UK music world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Steve Wright has shared a heartfelt message ahead of his final weekday show on Radio 2 (Jane Mingay/PA)
Steve Wright has stressed he is not retiring ahead of final Radio 2 weekday…
Sam Smith performs during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sam Smith: We are all learning together when it comes to pronouns
Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)
Cheryl: I want to remember Sarah Harding as she was before her cancer diagnosis
Ed Sheeran’s father has told how he encouraged his son’s creativity from an early age, in a talk at a charity event. (Ian West/ PA)
Ed Sheeran’s father shares details of his life in art in speech at charity…
Billy Joel in concert (Yui Mok/PA)
Billy Joel to headline BST festival in only European performance of 2023
Coolio arrives for the Armani show during the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2007 Collections at the Earls Court exhibition centre, west London (/PA)
Michelle Pfeiffer remembers Coolio as ‘nothing but gracious’ following his death
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday at the age of 59 (Alamy/PA)
In Pictures: Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio dead at age 59
The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59 (Yui Mok/PA)
Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip…
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59 (Zak Hussein/PA)
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among rappers paying tribute to Coolio (Yui Mok/PA)
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among rap stars paying tribute to Coolio

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks