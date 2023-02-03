Upcoming talent and industry veterans mix at Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Upcoming names and veterans of the creative industries mingled on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party.

Stars of the big and small screens were pictured alongside musical talent at the event in south London on Thursday night.

Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud wore a shimmering maroon button-down dress (Ian West/PA)

Among those putting in appearances were stars of popular TV shows including Derry Girls, It’s A Sin, Game Of Thrones and The Inbetweeners.

Big musical names from the noughties included Nicola Roberts, Frankie Bridge and US singer Ashley Roberts.

Frankie Bridge opted for a high-necked blue-knitted dress with unique cut-out details (Ian West/PA)

Roberts, who was part of English-Irish pop group Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, wore a shimmering maroon button-down dress.

She accessorised the outfit with a small black handbag topped with red roses.

Pussycat Dolls star, Ashley Roberts wore a small light-pink corset top with matching trousers (Ian West/PA)

Fellow noughties pop star Bridge opted for a high-necked blue-knitted dress with unique cut-out details.

Bridge began her career in 2001 as part of S Club Juniors before successfully auditioning for The Saturdays in 2007.

AJ Odudu wore long black trousers with a small purple, jewel encrusted top in the shape of a butterfly, which was both shoulderless and backless (Ian West/PA)

Pussycat Dolls star Ashly Roberts braved the chilly February conditions in a more risque outfit.

The singer wore a small light-pink corset top, with matching trousers, though left her shoulders completely bare.

Emily Atack wore a black midi dress with a large feathered trim, and matching black heels (Ian West/PA)

AJ Odudu also opted for a more lightweight option for the evening.

The broadcaster and presenter wore long black trousers with a small purple, jewel encrusted top in the shape of a butterfly, which was both shoulderless and backless.

Blake Harrison from the comedy series The Inbetweeners (Ian West/PA)

Odudu recently hosted the handover ceremony for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, due to be held in Liverpool, alongside fellow TV personality Rylan Clark.

Elsewhere, stars of sixth-form sitcom The Inbetweeners, Emily Atack and Blake Harrison were reunited.

Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn (Ian West/PA)

Atack wore a black midi dress with a large feathered trim, and matching black heels.

It comes following the release of her poignant documentary Emily Atack: Asking For It? which aired on BBC Two on Tuesday night.

Nathaniel Curtis from It’s A Sin (Ian West/PA)

Harrison opted for a collarless black buttoned shirt underneath a simple blue suit.

Stars of Derry Girls Dylan Llewellyn and It’s A Sin actor Nathaniel Curtis also donned a simple but bold look.

Gemma Whelan wore a long white and black dress, with a geometric pattern (Ian West/PA)

Llewellyn, who plays English cousin James in the Northern Irish comedy wore a moss green suit, with flared trouser legs and a white t-shirt.

Curtis, who played Ash Mukherjee, in the emotional Channel 4 drama, wore a deep red-orange, double-breasted jacket with a black t-shirt.

Naomi Ackie wore a long black leather studded jacket over a shining silver dress of snakeskin pattern (Ian West/PA)

Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan wore a long white and black dress, with a geometric pattern, adding a pop of colour with bright pink high-heels.

Actors from the Star Wars franchise also attended the event including Naomi Ackie, and Varada Sethu, who stars in Disney+’s award-winning spinoff series Andor.

Varada Sethu opted for a cream, two-piece ensemble with billowing sleeves and an ornate gold and white choker necklace (Ian West/PA)

Ackie wore a long black leather studded jacket over a shining silver dress of snakeskin pattern.

Sethu opted for a cream, two-piece ensemble with billowing sleeves and an ornate gold and white choker necklace.

Broadcaster Dermot O’Leary with his wife Dee Koppang (Ian West/PA)

She matched the accessory with a studded golden bag with a faux-pearl handle.

Also pictured at the event were famous faces including broadcaster Dermot O’Leary who attended with his wife Dee Koppang.

Up and coming musical talent Emma Eyre was also pictured on the red carpet, along with actors Anthony Welsh, Rosaline Eleazar and Wallis Day.