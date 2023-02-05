Beyonce and Adele to battle it out for top prizes at the Grammys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beyonce and Adele are preparing to face off at the Grammys in a repeat of their 2017 battle.

The 65th awards, dubbed “the biggest night in music”, will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Both stars are nominated in the three major categories for established artists: album of the year; record of the year; and song of the year, as is Harry Styles.

Beyonce is nominated in nine categories, while rapper and 2022 Glastonbury headliner, Kendrick Lamar, has the second-most nominations with eight.

The Crazy In Love singer stands a chance of equalling the record of most Grammy wins by a solo artist of all time on Sunday, if she claims just three of the gongs.

She currently has a collection of 28, three less than the current record of 31, held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

Adele came out on top the last time the star pair went head-to-head (Matt Crossick/PA)

Adele is nominated in seven categories and Styles in six.

For album of the year, the awards offer the opportunity for a rematch between two of the biggest female solo artists in the world.

In 2017 Adele won album of the year for 25 and record and song of the year for Hello, beating her “idol” to the three top awards.

She tearfully dedicated her prize to Beyonce, who missed out with her celebrated visual record, Lemonade, saying on stage: “I can’t possibly accept this award” – and even broke the prize in half to try to share it.

This year, Adele’s comeback record, 30, will go up against Renaissance by Beyonce, as well as Harry’s House by Styles.

In the song and record of the year categories, As It Was by Styles, Break My Soul by Beyonce and Easy On Me by Adele will compete for the gong.

Harry Styles is also in the running for the three biggest awards (Ian West/PA)

Lizzo could also win big on the night.

Her single About Damn Time is nominated for record of the year and song of the year, and her album Special is up for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

Lamar’s album Mr Morale And The Big Steppers is up for album of the year, while his track The Heart Part 5 is nominated for best rap performance and best rap song.

British indie rock duo Wet Leg have also earned nominations for best remixed recording for Too Late Now and best non-engineered album (non-classical).

They are also up for best new artist alongside Eurovision 2021 winners, Maneskin.

This year, the ceremony features five new categories including songwriter of the year (non-classical), giving the Recording Academy an avenue to honour music’s best composer.

Comedian Trevor Noah is returning as host while James Corden, Cardi B and US First Lady Jill Biden will be on hand to present the awards.

Styles, Lizzo, Mary J Blige, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are among the performers confirmed for the night.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on February 5 on the CBS TV Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.