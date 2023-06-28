Oliver Cheshire announces wife Pixie Lott is pregnant

Oliver Cheshire has announced that his wife Pixie Lott is expecting their first child.

Singer Lott, known for chart-toppers Boys And Girls, All About Tonight and Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh), has been in a relationship with fashion model Cheshire since 2010.

The couple got engaged in 2016 and married last year.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Cheshire posted a picture of Lott’s pregnancy bump and their ultrasound scan on Instagram.

He wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

The pair received congratulations from a host of celebrities, including Gemma Collins, Ferne McCann and Laura Whitmore.

Collins, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), wrote: “Pixie you truly magical being and I’m so excited for you and happy for you and Cheshire xx”

McCann, also paying tribute to 32-year-old Lott, wrote: “Wowwwwwww congratulations mamma. This is such exciting news.”

In an article in British Vogue, Lott said she knows the gender of their child and it is “nice to keep that information just for us”.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show (Anthony Behar/PA)

She wrote: “My sister had her first baby in December, and funnily enough my brother is also going to be a dad this November, so the timing is amazing.”

Lott also revealed that she will be releasing “new music soon” and has taken inspiration from megastar Rihanna, who has continued to perform while pregnant and “always looks incredible”.

She added: “Of course, I haven’t entered the newborn stage – they call it the fourth trimester – when you don’t get much sleep. I’m very aware I might feel differently then.”

Lott also wrote that her baby is due in September, and she has “escaped very lightly in terms of sickness”.

Rihanna had revealed her latest pregnancy while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

The Barbadian singer gave birth to her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, son RZA Athelston Mayers, in May last year.