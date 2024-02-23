Amy Winehouse’s friends issue defence in auction legal row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Amy Winehouse’s friends issue defence in auction legal row

By Press Association
Amy Winehouse died in 2011 aged 27 (Niall Carson/PA)
Two “very close” friends of Amy Winehouse have issued their defence against a more than £730,000 High Court claim that they profited from selling the late singer’s personal property at auction.

The star’s father Mitch Winehouse, acting as administrator of his daughter’s estate, is suing Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay, alleging the two women sent “various items of personal property owned by Amy during her lifetime” to auctions in 2021 and last year.

It is claimed that by putting the items up for sale “in their own names and on their own behalf” the women “converted” the late performer’s property “to their own use”.

The Valerie singer’s estate is seeking £534,192.90 in damages from Ms Parry while also claiming £198,041.07 from Ms Gourlay.

Amy Winehouse Foundation Ball – London
Mitch Winehouse is administrator of his late daughter’s estate (Ian West/PA)

But in an initial written defence filed to the High Court, a lawyer for the two women said the case against them should be thrown out.

Amanda Hadkiss wrote that Mr Winehouse had not shown that the disputed items in the case belonged to his daughter’s estate and that he was entitled to sue the women.

She said it was denied that he “had actual possession of and/or an immediate right to possession” of any of the items, sold through a US auction house, at the time they are alleged to have been “converted”.

The women also deny that Mr Winehouse is “entitled to restitution of the value of the disputed items”.

Ms Hadkiss added: “The defendants (Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay) were very close friends of Amy’s and shared her interest in fashion and style.

“During Amy’s lifetime the defendants and Amy would frequently lend one another fashion items and other items to be worn and/or used by each other.

“In addition, the defendants and Amy gifted fashion items and other miscellaneous items to one another on a number of different occasions during Amy’s lifetime.

“The items gifted by Amy included, but were not limited to, presents, items which Amy had herself been gifted by brands and did not wish to retain, which increased in number as her fame grew, and/or items which Amy no longer considered she had use for.”

The lawyer said of some of the 156 items in dispute: “Amy was not the owner of any of these items at any stage during her lifetime”.

Other items were once owned by the singer, but not by the time of her death, she added.

“Many of them had not been owned by Amy for years before her death,” Ms Hadkiss wrote.

“Amy did not own nor have an immediate right to possession of, nor have actual possession of, any of these items as at the time of her death.”

She added that since Ms Winehouse’s death, Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay had “carried out extensive unpaid work in their own right on a variety of projects aimed at preserving Amy’s career and legacy”.

“The defendants have exercised sole and exclusive dominion as owners over all of the disputed items since at least 2012,” Ms Hadkiss said, save for a couple of items that came into their possession later.

In a November 2023 statement a spokesperson for the Amy Winehouse Estate said: “In 2021, Amy’s estate auctioned items from her life and career with 30% of the proceeds going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

“Two individuals sold a number of items at that auction and have retained the proceeds: the items were all Amy related.

“This year they have put more Amy-related items up for auction and together the two auctions have generated six figure sums for each of them.

“The estate has questioned how these items came into their possession and has not had satisfactory answers.

“The estate has, therefore, launched a legal process to clarify the situation.

“The Amy Winehouse Foundation will directly benefit if monies are recovered from either defendant.”

Ms Winehouse died in 2011, aged 27.

After two inquests, her cause of death was revealed to be accidental by way of alcohol poisoning.

Her 2006 album Back To Black made her an international star and won five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year for Rehab.