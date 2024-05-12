Bambie Thug accuses Eurovision organisers of not supporting them in Israel row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bambie Thug accuses Eurovision organisers of not supporting them in Israel row

By Press Association
Irish entrant Bambie Thug made the final with Doomsday Blue. (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett)
Bambie Thug has accused the Eurovision Song Contest organisers of not supporting them over a row with Israel.

The “ouji pop” star secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first grand final of the music event since 2018.

Ireland attracted the top 12 point allocation from the Australian jury vote, as well as a 10 from the UK audience as part of a total of 136 from the overall audience vote, but ultimately failed to catch eventual winner Switzerland’s Nemo.

Eurovision 2024
People attend a watch-along party in the town square of Ireland’s Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug’s hometown of Macroom in Co Cork, as the Eurovision final takes place at Malmo Arena (Noel Sweeney/PA)

It comes after Bambie, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken.

Bambie told journalists in the press centre: “So now that I’m free. I can talk about everything right?

“Yeah, so Kan the broadcaster incited violence against me twice, three times. We brought it up to the EBU. They said they follow up.

“They waited to the last minute, we still haven’t gotten statement back to us, allowed us to be scapegoats, allowed us to be the spokesperson for standing up for ourselves.

APTOPIX Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final
Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue during the Eurovision final (Martin Meissner/AP)

“And yeah, the broadcaster has disobeyed the rules and I hope next year they won’t be able to compete because of that.

“And behind the scenes you don’t know the amount of pressure and the amount of work that we have been doing to change things and I’m so proud for Nemo for winning,

“I’m so proud that all of us are in the top 10 that have been fighting for this shit behind the scenes. Because it’s been so hard and I’m so proud of us.

“I just want to say we are what Eurovision, the EBU is not what the Eurovision, the EBU is what makes this, f*** them, the EBU I don’t even care anymore.”

They also called it “stressful” and said what the makes the competition is the “the community behind it, the love and the power and the support of all of us is what is making change”.

Irish premier Simon Harris congratulated Bambie for a “stunning performance and tour de force at Eurovision 2024”.

“They performed with passion, stopped us in our tracks and did us proud. The eruption of applause in the stadium at the end of Ireland’s performance spoke for itself,” he said in a statement.

“Congratulations to Switzerland on the win and well done to Sweden for hosting another showstopper. Thank you to our closest musical ally in Europe – Australia – for our only douze points!

“It’s Bambie Thug’s night as far as we’re concerned.

“Well done Bambie.”

Earlier, TV presenter Graham Norton, who is providing commentary for BBC coverage, said the singer, who performed with their song Doomsday Blue, is “tipped to do extremely well”.

He said: “I’m not a parent, but I might warn you that younger kids, I mean seriously, might find this next performance a little bit frightening.”

He added: “Bambie Thug, such a great performer and Ireland have done a very good job of production this year and this is tipped to do extremely well.”

On Saturday evening Ireland’s entry appeared on stage with the words “crown the witch”, in Ogham medieval script, on their body.

The singer, who uses the pronouns they/them and has become the first Irish qualifier since 2018, has previously criticised Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, competing in the contest.

Ahead of the final, Bambie said in an Instagram story: “I have raised multiple complaints to the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) regarding instances I have experienced this week.

Bambie Thug
Bambie Thug competed in the final on Saturday (Suzan Moore/PA)

“Earlier today they confirmed to my delegation in front of others that Kan’s commentator had broken the rules of conduct during the Eurovision semi-final.

“I have been patiently waiting to hear what action is set to be taken by the EBU following this rule break.

“I have since seen a statement by EBU director-general Noel Curran which contradicts this earlier confirmation.

“I am still waiting for an official update from the EBU.

“I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Israeli broadcaster Kan told the PA news agency: “We wish everyone the best of luck tonight.”