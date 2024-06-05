RAF man’s unprovoked attack on woman at Elgin taxi rank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

RAF man’s unprovoked attack on woman at Elgin taxi rank

Elliot Higginbottom's "night out descended into chaos" when he started swinging punches at the woman, who was a complete stranger to him.

By Joanne Warnock
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View

An RAF serviceman has been ordered to pay compensation after he admitted swinging punches at a woman as she waited at an Elgin taxi rank.

Elliot Higginbottom, 20, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting the woman, who was a stranger to him, but could not say what had triggered his violent behaviour.

The court heard how Higginbottom tried to swing punches at a woman as she waited for a taxi on Elgin’s High Street in November last year.

Higginbottom, who is stationed at RAF Lossiemouth, pled guilty to the assault and to a further fight with two nightclub bouncers, who stepped in to help the woman.

Unprovoked attack

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court it was in the early hours of November 19 when Higginbottom launched his attack.

He said: “[Higginbottom] was on a night out, as was the woman – they were unknown to each other.

“She was waiting for a taxi home, when – unprovoked – [Higginbottom] swung punches at her repeatedly. She tried to defend herself and none of the punches landed.”

Mr Treanor then told the court two bouncers from a nearby nightclub then became involved and “engaged with the accused”.

“There was a fight between all three men,” he continued. “The police were contacted and he was arrested and taken to Elgin police station.”

Night out ‘descended into chaos’

Higginbottom’s defence agent Grant Dalgleish said his client had served in the RAF for four years and lives on the base.

“It was a night out that descended into chaos,” Mr Dalgleish explained. “This is not mitigation. He does not know what triggered this behaviour.

“He said on arrest ‘I don’t know what came over me’ and he wants to pass on his apologies to all the civilians involved.

“He will be punished by the RAF and he is a first offender.”

Sheriff David Harvie ordered Higginbottom to pay compensation to the woman of £200, plus £100 each to the two bouncers, giving him four months to pay.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub's toilets
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
Dangerous driver who hadn't driven for 15 years banned after causing head-on collision
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
Two women targeted by Forres man in 'absolutely terrifying' random incidents
The High Court in Glasgow
'I will gut you like a fish': Sadistic thug stabbed woman during 21-hour hostage…
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
Danger driver admits causing death of beloved Turriff grandad in tragic crash
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
Yob who spat at Aberdeen Asda security guard jailed to 'protect' shop workers
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
'I'll slit your throat': Fare dodger's vile threat to Aberdeen taxi driver
The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin's High Street. Image: Google Street View
Remorseless Highland rapist who brutalised women jailed for 10 years