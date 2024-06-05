Two women targeted by Forres man in ‘absolutely terrifying’ random incidents

A Forres man has been handed unpaid work after subjecting two random women to terrifying ordeals less than an hour apart.

Aaron Byrne, 29, hurled abuse and lunged at one victim before punching a hole in the window of a pensioner while shouting: “Open up, I’m coming to get you!”

The first offender’s bizarre behaviour – which was branded “extraordinary and absolutely terrifying” by Sheriff David Harvie – came about after a night of drinking and he has no memory of the offences.

Fiscal Shay Treanor told Elgin Sheriff Court that the first woman was cycling near Sanquhar Loch in Forres at around 8.45am on the morning of September 10 2022.

Mr Treanor said the cyclist saw Byrne running towards her.

“He was shouting at her, he called her a c***. He grabbed her wrist and attempted to push her, however, she was able to move away.”

Mr Treanor added: “The witness was terrified by what happened.”

Then, at 9.30am, the court was told Byrne went to the home of his second victim, a 71-year-old, on nearby Green Road.

Byrne banged on the window of her sunroom while shouting: “Open up, I’m coming to get you!”

‘He cannot explain his bizarre behaviour’

The court was told how Byrne then began throwing plant pots around before punching a hole in her window.

Sheriff Harvie asked: “These were strangers? It is terrifying.”

Bryne pled guilty to a charge of assault and another of making violent threats.

Byrne’s defence agent Grant Dalgleish gave some background to the offences.

“He was drinking alcohol with friends the evening before and cannot recall what happened,” he said.

“He is extremely remorseful and embarrassed.

“He has never been in trouble before and cannot explain his bizarre behaviour.

“It’s a one-off, albeit a pretty serious one-off. It has shaken him so much.”

“No wonder,” replied Sheriff Harvie, whilst shaking his head. “It is extraordinary and absolutely terrifying.”

‘It must have been terrifying for both these women’

Addressing Byrne directly, the sheriff said: “The fact that you have no recollection makes it worse.

“It must have been terrifying for both these women. These are both high-end offences in nature and behaviour.

“But for your financial circumstances, I would make a compensation order.

“It has been said that the incident scared you and has pushed you away from excessive drinking. If you don’t know what caused this, then you don’t know what excessive is for you.”

Sheriff Harvie imposed a one-year supervision order and ordered Byrne, of Market Street Forres, to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He added: “Make sure this never, ever happens again, because you would not be looking at community work.

“This is your first time before the court – but what an introduction.”