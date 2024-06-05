Danger driver admits causing death of beloved Turriff grandad in tragic crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danger driver admits causing death of beloved Turriff grandad in tragic crash

The collision, which happened on the A947 Turriff to Newmachar road, resulted in the death of Anthony Duncan, 62.

By Danny McKay
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
A driver has admitted causing the death of a much-loved Turriff grandad in a terrifying three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The collision, on the A947 Turriff to Newmachar road, tragically resulted in the death of joiner Anthony Duncan, 62, who had been driving a van on the route on December 11 2020.

Kyle Reid, the accused, had overtaken Mr Duncan’s van before losing control and crashing into an HGV.

That collision caused “catastrophic damage” to the lorry’s steering and braking and it drifting into the opposing carriageway where it struck Mr Duncan’s van head-on.

Mr Duncan’s passenger and business partner Stuart Morrison suffered devastating injuries in the crash and had to give up working as a result while Reid broke his spine and was bedbound for 18 months, the High Court in Aberdeen was told.

Following the tragedy, the family of Mr Duncan, who was known fondly as Web and was a committee member at Turriff United FC, spoke of their heartbreak and paid tribute to him.

Reid, 27, appeared in the dock at the High Court and admitted a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The scene of the devastating collision. Image: DC Thomson

Advocate depute John Keenan KC told the court: “The accused carried out an overtaking manoeuvre of the van driven by the deceased at the locus.

“Whilst there is no criticism of that manoeuvre, he lost control of his vehicle after moving back into his lane of travel.

“He was driving in excess of the speed limit and too fast for the road conditions at the time.

“The loss of control directly led to a three-vehicle collision and the death of Anthony Duncan and serious injury to Stuart Morrison.”

The court heard the crash happened near Mill of Kingoodie, where the speed limit is 60mph.

It occurred during the morning while light was low and the road surface was wet from rain.

Reid had been driving a silver Ford Focus owned by his mother.

Mr Duncan had been driving a Volkswagen Transporter work van with Stuart Morrison seated in the rear.

Reid was driving south on the A947 behind Mr Duncan, while Michael Malone was driving his curtain-sided lorry in the opposite direction.

The High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

As the car and van finished negotiating a bend, Reid and a witness in a Volkswagen Golf, overtook Mr Duncan’s van.

Mr Keenan told the court: “On returning to the correct side of the carriageway however, the accused lost control of his vehicle which oversteered to the nearside.

“The accused attempted to correct this but in doing so oversteered, entering the northbound carriageway and colliding with the front offside of the lorry.

“The Ford Focus then left the carriageway, coming to rest in a field to the east side of the road.

“As a result of the initial collision, the front offside wheel assembly of the lorry was catastrophically damaged such that the driver no longer had directional control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the southbound carriageway, where it struck the VW Transporter van head on.”

Mr Duncan’s van left the carriageway and came to rest on its roof in the same field as Reid’s Ford.

Mr Keenan said: “It was immediately apparent that Anthony Duncan had died in the collision and life was pronounced extinct by the ambulance crew.

“Screaming could be heard from the rear of the van and eventually witnesses who had stopped to help and the emergency services were able to gain access and free Stuart Morrison from the rear where he was covered with debris and the contents of the rear of the van, including tools, which had been thrown around in the collision.

“He had suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.”

Mr Morrison spent the next three months in hospital and underwent multiple operations to treat a number of injuries, including a bleed on the brain and fractures hip, pelvis and neck.

He was discharged in March 2021 but has required further surgery since, including a full hip replacement.

Mr Morrison was unable to return to work and lost the joinery business he owned with Mr Duncan, the court was told.

The most recent update, from May 28 this year, was that Mr Morrison is still awaiting further surgery but has been fit enough to return to work part-time.

Danger driver was bedbound for 18 months

Meanwhile, Reid was freed from his vehicle by emergency crews and taken to hospital by ambulance.

He suffered serious injuries, including a broken back, but which were not deemed life-threatening.

Reid was discharged from hospital after around a week but was bedbound for 18 months.

He received intensive physiotherapy to enable him to walk again and has recently been deemed fit enough to return to work on a part-time basis.

Reid was arrested and interviewed on September 20 2021.

A collision investigation report concluded that “the cause of this sequence of collisions is human error”.

Dashcam footage from the lorry was examined and showed Reid losing control of the Ford and colliding with the HGV.

Mr Keegan told the court: “The damage imposed by the first collision prevented the driver avoiding the second collision.”

The investigation concluded Mr Duncan had been driving “normally” and that he had reacted to the unfolding situation in a normal timeframe.

Sentence deferred

Calculations showed Reid’s Ford was travelling at around 71mph during the loss of control.

Mr Keenan said: “It is the collision investigators opinion that this series of collisions occurred as a result of error on the part of the driver of the Ford.

“On entering into the left-hand bend, the rear tyres of the Ford lost traction and slid outwards, causing the vehicle to rotate anti-clockwise.

“The driver attempted to correct this oversteer, however, overcorrected which caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise losing control of the vehicle and colliding with the lorry in the north lane.”

Sentence was deferred on Reid, of Church Avenue, Insch, until next month at the High Court in Glasgow.

