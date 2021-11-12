Sir Rod Stewart on his new album: ‘It came out of lockdown’

Sir Rod Stewart has said his latest album was born out of lockdown.

The singer, 76, releases his 31st studio album titled The Tears Of Hercules on November 12.

He told The Graham Norton Show: “It came out of lockdown. I could pay more attention to it with more personal songs because there was so much time to think.”

Sir Rod Stewart during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

One of the songs on the new album, Touchline, is dedicated to his father, who he says taught him and his brothers to love football.

Asked about how he stays fit, he told Norton: “Football, mate – or at least it used to be. I have kept myself fit forever. I’ve had the same trainer for 35 years.”

Sir Rod was born in London but is of Scottish descent and is a devoted fan of Celtic and Scottish football.

Ladies & Gentlemen I bring you 'The Tears of Hercules' ❤️ It's been a wonderful time making this record and I'm so pleased we can finally put it out! Make sure you grab your copy here: https://t.co/mk9O88iHLb pic.twitter.com/IU4csJmqjW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) November 12, 2021

He also spoke about his wife Penny Lancaster’s career move, which has seen her join the City of London Police as a special constable.

The singer said: “She trained for eight months, and she loves it. I backed her all the way. She says she loves giving something back, but more importantly she wants to protect the city she loves.”

The couple have been married since 2007.

Sir Rod performs the song One More Time during Friday night’s Graham Norton Show, which also has on its guest list singer Lady Gaga and actor Adam Driver.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lady Gaga during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.

Singer turned actress Gaga and Star Wars actor Driver appear together in Sir Ridley Scott’s crime thriller House Of Gucci.

Frozen star Josh Gad and former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain are also on the guest list.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm and is available on iPlayer.