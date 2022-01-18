Britain’s Got Talent judges walk the red carpet at London auditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon looked glamorous in yellow and orange as they arrived for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The judging panel, which also features Simon Cowell and David Walliams, has reunited for the first time in two years after the ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Holden was pictured outside the London Palladium on Tuesday wearing a yellow dress with lace-up detailing and a thigh slit.

Amanda Holden arrives for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dixon, meanwhile, opted for a bright orange suit featuring flared trousers, which she wore with a khaki bralette.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared to pay homage to Top Gun star Tom Cruise with their outfits.

The duo ran down the red carpet wearing pilot uniforms reminiscent of the Hollywood star’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is set to return to screens in May as part of a reboot.

Judge Alesha Dixon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Filming of the 15th series had been scheduled to begin early last year, however, production was delayed and then postponed until 2022.

The show typically airs from around April until July, with the semi-final and final stages broadcast live.

Difficulties in filming amid the pandemic were compounded because acts travel from all over the UK and sometimes abroad to take part in the show.

Ant and Dec arrive on the red carpet (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The last series saw the dance troupe Diversity, who won the show in 2009, perform a Black Lives Matter-inspired routine in which a man in a police uniform knelt on Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

The routine, which sparked more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, won the must-see moment at the 2021 TV Bafta Awards, which is voted for by the public.

Cowell, who created the show, was replaced by Banjo on the judging panel for the final and semi-finals of the last series as he was recovering from a back injury.

The judges and hosts outside the London Palladium (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was also confirmed last week that Cowell is engaged to his long-term partner Lauren Silverman.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens in spring on ITV.