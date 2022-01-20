Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rachel Stevens ‘frustrated’ to miss Dancing On Ice following injury

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 6:11 am Updated: January 20, 2022, 6:51 am
Rachel Stevens ‘frustrated’ to miss Dancing On Ice on Sunday following injury (Matt Frost/ ITV/PA)
Singer Rachel Stevens says she is “frustrated” not to be skating in this weekend’s Dancing On Ice after reportedly fracturing her wrist.

The former S Club 7 star said she had not been aware of the injury at the time but acknowledged it was “the risk you take” while training.

She was due to be among the second batch of celebrities taking to the ice on Sunday.

“I’ve got a meeting with the consultant this week so fingers crossed. As soon as I get the all-clear I can go back on the ice,” she told the Daily Express.

“It is so frustrating but… it’s the risk you take.

“I fractured my wrist at the beginning of December. I didn’t realise I had done it.

“Healing time is six weeks really so I’ve just been following the advice of the medics.”

ITV said in a statement: “Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing On Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.”

Stevens, who is partnered with professional Brendyn Hatfield, was due to skate alongside fellow celebrities Connor Ball, Ben Foden, Liberty Poole, Regan Gascoigne and Stef Reid.

She will now make her skating debut in week three, the same week that Happy Mondays star Bez will rejoin the show.

Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, took to the ice during Sunday’s live show, but tested positive for Covid-19 the following day.

Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt topped the Dancing On Ice leaderboard last weekend.

This year’s series has seen Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse join the judging line-up, alongside returning judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Diversity star Ashley Banjo.

